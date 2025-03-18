What does MrBeast do for charity? Beast Philanthropy explored

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" is known for his extravagant videos featuring difficult challenges and massive prizes for the winners. However, he also maintains a separate non-profit organization, Beast Philanthropy, aimed at charitable efforts for underprivileged individuals living in underdeveloped or afflicted areas.

MrBeast's organization has covered multiple countries in North America, South America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe. Subsequently, for each charitable activity in these regions, he has made and uploaded a video on his second YouTube channel, Beast Philanthropy. This article covers the activities performed by MrBeast under his charitable organization.

What does MrBeast do under Beast Philanthropy?

Areas where MrBeast has made charitable contributions in the past (Image via beastphilanthropy.org)

Beast Philanthropy has several active campaigns across the globe. The first is an ongoing campaign that continues inviting donations for children in Africa. This campaign emerged after Beast Philanthropy made a video in which they provided medical attention to children with life-threatening conditions, particularly rheumatic heart disease (RHD).

Another campaign by the YouTuber is aimed at saving endangered animals from going extinct in the Masaai Mara National Reserve. This is done by attempting to provide the rangers in the area with a better power supply through the construction of weather stations, which are then equipped with solar panels. Apart from this, MrBeast has ongoing campaigns related to the reconstruction of a Children's home in South Africa, the rebuilding of a village in Zambia, providing clean water across the globe, and relief to Ukranian refugees.

MrBeast has maintained a campaign in his hometown of Greenville, North Carolina, where he maintains a Beast Pantry aimed at alleviating food insecurity for individuals in need. The streamer has spent a significant amount of money on some of his projects, with him giving away $30 million worth of free food for a video in 2023 in Philadelphia and New York City in the United States.

According to a report provided by Beast Philanthropy in 2022, the organization spent over $9 million on its total expenses, with 96% of the amount spent solely on its programs. Around $6.8 million was spent on in-kind food and non-food distributions, with over 62,000 houses benefiting from the food distribution.

The Beast Philanthropy YouTube channel has uploaded 65 videos so far, each depicting a new charitable program by the YouTuber in a different region of the world. Since its inception in September 2020, the channel has accumulated over 27.5 million subscribers. According to its bio, all the money earned through ad revenue, merch sales, and sponsorships will be used for charitable purposes.

