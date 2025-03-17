MrBeast makes insane prediction about Twitch streamer Asmongold's YouTube earning

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has made a shocking prediction about Zack "Asmongold". Jimmy has claimed that the Twitch streamer "probably" makes half a million dollars on YouTube per month, after Zack made remarks about not knowing his revenue from the platform.

For context, Asmongold had recently talked about how much he makes on Twitch, announcing on his March 14, 2025, broadcast that he could probably make 10x the amount if he ran ads. On the same stream, the former OTK streamer claimed that he did not know how much money he makes on YouTube, and had said:

"I haven’t checked my YouTube revenue in like six months."

Replying to a post on X about Asmongold's YouTube revenue, popular content creator MrBeast has claimed that the streamer probably makes $500K considering how many views his channels get. MrBeast, who was reported to have earned a whopping $85 million himself in 2024 from YouTube alone, wrote:

"Assuming that’s all long form views, prob making $500,000ish a month."

How much did Asmongold make on Twitch last month? Streamer claims he could have made significantly more if he monetized his channel

On his March 14, 2025, Twitch stream, Asmongold claimed to have made $40K between February 13 and March 14, 2025. The streamer said:

"That's how much money I made last month on Twitch, right there, that's the number."

When a viewer claimed that the revenue was crazy, Asmongold rebuked them stating that it was low. He went on to state that he could easily 10x the amount by running ads:

"That's crazy? No, this is low. I should be getting this much with a zero behind it. And if my channel was monetized with ads, and I ran ads, you could put a zero behind this number. I am not kidding you. A month, one month, 400K, if not more."

Later on, when someone told him to turn on the ads, Asmongold claimed that nobody wanted to watch advertisements and that he would not run ads because it is annoying:

"Why would I run ads? It's annoying. Nobody wants to watch an ad."

He did mention how he sometimes takes sponsorships if it is interesting and that he would consider running an ad once in a while:

"I'll take as sponsor once in a while if it's a game people like watching. I took a Marvel Rivals sponsor, people liked watching it. And every once in a while I would run an ad if nothing is going on and I got a good deal for it. But at the end of the day, I look at these ads and it is a detriment."

Asmongold, who is worth $5 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, also said that he could simply come up with other ways of making money than running ads if he really needed to:

"How much money do you need, right? If I wanted to make money, I could find 10 different ways to make money. Why do I have to make money in this one way that is annoying to the audience? So that's really it."

In related news, Asmongold recently left the streaming group OTK in the wake of much controversy over his political commentary about immigration.

