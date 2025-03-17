"We don't need new people": Asmongold says immigrants committing crimes worse than jaywalking should be deported out of the US

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has garnered attention on social media for his views on what should happen to immigrants who commit crimes worse than jaywalking. In a one-minute-32-second video posted on X, the Austin, Texas-based personality stated that non-US citizens who commit crimes worse than jaywalking should be deported from the country.

While claiming that the United States has "enough criminals" and that there was no "need" for "new people," Asmongold remarked:

"I think that if you're in this country and you commit any crime that's worse than jaywalking and you're not a citizen, I want you deported. Yup! Get the f**k out! If you can't act right and if you can't follow the law, get the f**k out of the country! We have enough criminals and enough problems as it is, we don't need new people."

When fans asked for his opinions on immigrants engaging in tax evasion, the former OTK (One True King) member said:

"Especially, get the f**k out! You're only here so you can make us money! If you're not giving us the money that we're supposed to make off of you, then why the f**k are you here? 'Speeding ticket?' Yeah, if somebody's speeding, and they're going above let's say 20 miles over, right... but if you're going 20 miles over the speed limit, yeah, get the f**k out! It's reckless driving, yeah."

Asmongold also provided an "easy" solution to the situation, saying:

"Just don't do it. It's really easy. Yeah, I know it's crazy, but just stop committing crimes. Stop doing s**t that you're not supposed to do. It should be so easy, but a lot of people just for whatever reason don't understand it."

Not the first time Asmongold has commented on immigrants, as Twitch streamer shared his thoughts on people coming from "s**thole countries" to the US

Asmongold made headlines on February 20, 2025, when he shared his thoughts on illegal immigrants coming to the United States from "s**thole countries." While reacting to The White House's viral X post captioned, "ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight," the Twitch streamer said:

"If I was living in one of those s**t hole countries down there, I'd try to get into America, too! And if I couldn't get in legally, I'd get in illegally because I bet living illegally in America is probably better than living legally where they came from in a lot of cases. Yeah, I'd do the same thing!"

In other news, Asmongold recently reacted to a video of an individual burning an Israeli flag, stating that the person should face penalties for burning items in public rather than being imprisoned for the act.

