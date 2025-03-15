Asmongold gives his opinion on video of people burning an Israeli flag

Twitch streamer and political commentator Zack "Asmongold" opined on a video that recently emerged depicting individuals burning the flag of Israel. The streamer reacted to a Reddit post which showcased individuals, allegedly "Ivy League students," burning a large Israeli flag.

However, as the flag was burning, it wrapped itself around the individual holding it, effectively causing them to catch fire themselves. Witnessing the individual running instead of using the traditional "stop, drop and roll" technique to smother the flames, Asmongold stated:

"You're telling me they're in an Ivy League school but they don't know how to stop, drop and roll? I thought you learned that in first grade."

After a viewer suggested that burning the flag was a "hate crime," Asmongold responded:

"That's a hate crime? It's not a... I don't want it to be a hate- You think I want it to be a hate crime, for lighting up an Israel flag? I don't give a f**k about this sh**. It's a f**king flag!"

"Don't want to put this clown in jail": Asmongold reacts to video of individual burning Israeli flag

Asmongold has emerged as a prominent personality in the political streaming circles in the last few weeks, making politically charged comments on matters such as the ongoing turmoil in the Gaza region. In fact, the streamer received a ban from the Amazon-owned platform for controversial remarks regarding Israel and Gaza in October 2024.

While reacting to the video of the individual burning the Israeli flag, Asmongold claimed that the former did not deserve to be imprisoned for the act and that he would rather have them be penalized for burning items in a public space:

"Now, you could say, maybe you shouldn't be starting a fire in a public space. I think, that's fair. But I don't want to put this clown in jail, over f**king this, absolutely not."

Asmongold recently came out in support of H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein after the latter allegedly had child protective services called on him by social media users. The callers claimed that Klein had mistreated his children and subsequently filed a false report against him.

