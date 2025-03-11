"I support Ethan": Asmongold blasts "deranged" social media users allegedly calling the CPS on Ethan Klein

Twitch streamer and political commentator Zack "Asmongold" has expressed support for H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein after some users allegedly called child protective services on the latter. As per Klein, someone had filed a false report against the streamer of mistreating his children.

Expressing his disapproval of the alleged report during his Twitch broadcast on March 10, 2025, Asmongold called for "accountability" and stated that he supported Klein in the matter:

"It's insane, man. It's absolutely insane that people would do this, and I think that there needs to be accountability. It does. Like, I really think this sh** is nuts... Yeah, I totally support Ethan in this. I think this is a huge, huge f**king issue."

"Don't understand why anybody would justify this": Asmongold opines on recent Ethan Klein CPS controversy

The controversy involving Ethan Klein began on March 8, 2025, with the former Leftovers podcast host revealing that an individual had reported to the CPS that Klein's son, Sunny, had been "crawling around and eating" dog feces. Further, he claimed that the matter had been picked up by his dissidents within the r/h3snark subreddit, which is focused on critical commentary against Klein.

Klein had also stated that authorities had shown up at his door, with them claiming that someone known to the streamer had made the report. However, Klein believed that a miscreant had been impersonating somebody known to him while conversing with the authorities.

Calling the behavior of filing the alleged report "deranged," Asmongold continued:

"I don't understand why anybody would justify this, and I think this is like a big problem that a lot of these people have, is that they always try to downplay bad behavior from their group, and act like for some reason its not their group or its not their fault, or its not that bad. I think that with doing that, what people see that you're being disingenuous, dishonest, malicious, and bad... They are f**king deranged."

Twitch streamer Denims had also reacted to Klein's CPS controversy during her Twitch broadcast, with her speculating that his kids had potentially gotten giardia from dog feces being present around the house.

