Asmongold refuses to debate HasanAbi about Palestinian activist's arrest, calls him "dishonest"

Zack "Asmongold" has declined to debate "HasanAbi" Piker after the latter criticized his take on the recent arrest of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil. For context, Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil was arrested by the Department of Homeland Security, claiming his activities were "aligned with Hamas," the Palestinian militia group that was designated as a terrorist organization by the US back in 1997, as per DNI.

Ad

Asmongold has been supportive of the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil and has indicated on his Twitch stream that he would like other such green card holders to get deported. Political streamer HasanAbi criticized this and went on to invite Zack to talk about it on stream.

On March 12, 2025, Asmongold made it clear on his Twitch stream that he has no intention of debating the issue and said:

"He [HasanAbi] wants to talk about this. The problem is, I don't want to engage with Hasan because he openly creates, if you look at this right here, this is the way generally it is. I found that debating things and arguing with people doesn't really help, it doesn't convince anybody or anything like that."

Ad

Trending

Asmongold further claimed that HasanAbi had caricaturized his talking points and called him dishonest:

"You are beginning your criticism of me with a caricature of what my point of view is. Why would I engage with somebody who is intentionally being dishonest? Why would I do that? Of course I'm not going to do that."

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is a reference to HasanAbi's post on X dated March 12, which reads:

"Asmongold thinks it's a violation of free speech when devs make videogame b**bs smaller, but when the DHS openly kidnaps a green card holder for being pro Palestine, he thinks it's awesome and not a violation of the First Amendment. classic free speech defender stuff here."

Ad

Asmongold thinks HasanAbi is being too extreme in his defence of Palestinian activist arrested by DOHS

Expand Tweet

Ad

After claiming he has no intention to debate, Asmongold further criticized HasanAbi, accusing him of being too extreme about his defense of Mahmoud Khalil. The former OTK content creator also claimed that green card holders have restrictions and that he supports those restrictions:

"Also, I think that he [HasanAbi] is making a mistake by being that extreme about this, by being as wild about this. This is a person [Mahmoud Khalil] that is in the country on a green card, and there are restrictions on people that are on a green card. These are stated. He violated those restrictions, and I support the restrictions."

Ad

Asmongold continued:

"I don't want people who aren't citizens to come into the country and support terrorist groups. If Hasan wants people who are not citizens to come into the country and support terrorist groups, then that's his own prerogative. But I disagree with it. That's it."

Readers should note that this is not the first time the two Twitch streamers have clashed online. A couple of weeks ago, Asmongold and HasanAbi were beefing after Twitch unbanned the latter in one day after his Rick Scott comment sparked outrage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback