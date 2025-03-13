"Classic free speech defender": HasanAbi calls out Asmongold for his take on ICE arresting Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

Political streamer "HasanAbi" Piker is once again feuding with fellow Twitch creator Zack "Asmongold." This time, Piker has called out Zack for his take on ICE arresting Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil. In a post on X, HasanAbi sarcastically called Asmongold a "classic free speech defender" and insinuated that he was a hypocrite for complaining about game developers' alleged censorship in video games but supporting Mahmoud Khalil's arrest.

In the post on March 13, 2025, Hasan wrote:

"asmongold thinks its a violation of free speech when devs make videogame b**bs smaller, but when the dhs openly kidnaps a greencard holder for being pro palestine, he thinks its awesome and not a violation of the first amendment. classic free speech defender stuff here."

HasanAbi was responding to a clip where Asmongold showed his support for Mahmoud Khalil’s arrest. In the video, taken from the Twitch streamer's stream, he states:

"It's hard to say whether he committed a crime, but there is a higher standard of conduct for green card holders than people who are naturalized citizens. And he wasn't meeting that conduct, so he is getting deported hopefully. I heard that it blocked."

Asmongold also claimed that he supports more such deportations:

"I support this, completely. I hope they do this to more of them. We have enough troublemakers in the country already without importing new ones on green cards to start even more trouble. Who needs this?"

HasanAbi claims Asmongold does not want to have a conversation with him about the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil

This is not the first time that HasanAbi and Asmongold have butted heads online. Earlier this month, the two had much to criticize about each other after the former political streamer's Twitch ban was lifted in one day due to another controversy.

Regardless, after HasanAbi criticized his take on ICE arresting Mahmoud Khalil, Asmongold responded by initially laughing, and then went on to claim that Hasan turned his argument into "an extreme caricature" and said:

"Hasan does this a lot where he takes a person’s argument and he turns it into an extreme caricature of the argument. And then he acts like that's what they're doing in order to make them look ridiculous."

HasanAbi reacted to this in a post on X as well and invited Asmongold to talk to him directly about it on stream by tagging his official account:

"Apologies if i've misunderstood your argument, but i'm open to clarification if you want to talk to me directly."

He also addressed it on his Twitch stream on March 12, 2025, claiming Asmongold doesn't want to have a conversation with him:

"The reason why we can't have a f**king conversation, even though I @'ed him directly, is because he doesn't want to have a conversation. It's not me."

Asmongold's foray into political content has led him to make certain changes in his career. His departure from OTK was a direct result of his recent remarks about immigration and deportations.

