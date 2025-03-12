HasanAbi and SomeOrdinaryGamers feud online over YouTube video about the conflict in Middle East

YouTuber Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" is better known for his gaming playthroughs, technology discussions, and exploration of internet phenomena. Occasionally, he discusses politics in his videos, which is a field Twitch streamer and one of the platform's most prominent left-leaning political commentators, Hasan "HasanAbi," is well-versed in. Recently, the two went at it on social media.

For context, Hasan posted a link to a video by YouTuber Noah Samsen titled The YouTubers Who Backed a Genocide, calling it "great" and encouraging his viewers to "give it a watch." The thumbnail featured a photo of Mutahar alongside H3H3's Ethan Klein and Rumble streamer Destiny.

SomeOrdinaryGamers then reposted Hasan's appreciation of Samsen's video and took a jab at the streamer while defending himself:

"I get watching other people’s videos is all you’re really good at, but try vetting out slander before promoting. I have never defended (or “backed”) the Israeli genocide on innocent Gazans. Never will I ever."

Hasan then clapped back, alleging that Mutahar's "only" video on the Israel-Palestine conflict was dramatized to cater to his audience. Additionally, he mentioned SomeOrdinaryGamers' support for Asmongold, HasanAbi's fellow platform member, who was banned for making controversial remarks on the Middle Eastern conflict while livestreaming.

"In your only video on Gaza, you admit to not knowing about politics, try to cover Israel/Palestine as drama slop for a centrist audience, defend Asmongold for [his] inferior cultures/genocide comment, then attack pro-Palestinian voices. So I guess you just wanted the ad revenue then."

Hasan also commented on Mutahar's holy pilgrimage to Mecca by reposting a viral photo of the YouTuber at Hajj. The former claimed that due to his Islamic background, he is a victim of the very right-wing mobs he supports:

"Muta is a particularly insane case because he’s a victim of the same right wing mobs he often farms in his videos. He literally left Twitter because of vicious racism - and here he is back again! Only to farm more!!! MF you went on Hajj! They hate you more than they hate me!!"

For context, SomeOrdinaryGamers deleted his X account in August 2024, citing a racist post from former Kick streamer Sneako as part of his motivation.

"I don't like your kind": SomeOrdinaryGamers responds to HasanAbi's allegations

In a little over one hour, Mutahar responded to Hasan's comments, addressing all his points. He acknowledged his lack of political knowledge while claiming not to have ever dramatized the Israel-Palestine conflict and defending Asmongold:

"Yes, I do admit to not being an expert on [politics]. I didn’t cover it as a 'drama' since it isn’t one, serious situations with dead people and attacks happening every day. I just don’t downplay rapes and sugarcoat violent organizations like you. I also didn’t defend Asmon in the video."

Regarding HasanAbi's repost of the photo of him at Hajj, SomeOrdinaryGamers called out the streamer, claiming that the former is falsifying his own Islamic upbringing. Mutahar defended himself, saying he has consistently been critical of "right-wing stupidity":

"I don’t understand why you bring up my Hajj while being the most Muslim cosplayer I’ve ever seen. I’ve made tons of videos criticizing right-wing stupidity. Who’s claiming I want to be loved by Neonazis? I also don’t like your kind either."

HasanAbi is also embroiled in an online feud with H3H3 Production's Ethan Klein. Recently, Klein released a nearly two-hour-long "content nuke", leveling serious allegations against Hasan.

