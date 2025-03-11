Twitch streamer Denims claims Asmongold lied about HasanAbi's recent ban and took his Rick Scott comment out of context

On March 11, Twitch streamer Jean "Denims" spoke against Asmongold for misleading his audience about HasanAbi's recent ban from the platform. Essentially, Denims felt that Asmon failed to gather enough context about the situation, leading to false narratives spreading.

For context, while discussing proposed cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, HasanAbi criticized Senator Rick Scott, referencing Scott's tenure as CEO of Columbia/HCA, a company fined over $1.7 billion for Medicare billing fraud.

Hasan remarked that if concerns about Medicare fraud were genuine, Scott should have been killed. Later, Hasan apologized for using "hyperbolic language" while addressing Scott.

Denims claimed that Asmon was invariably "lying" due to his lack of context-gathering. This ability, in her eyes, is overpowered because fans of large creators like Asmongold may not "care enough" to do any research themselves:

"Not even his editor can save this, I don't think. Lying is OP; that's why people like Asmongold do it. That's why people like Ethan Klein do it because its OP. All you need is for your community to not care enough about the truth and seek it out."

What did Asmongold say about HasanAbi's comments against Senator Rick Scott?

During his review of the situation, Asmongold alleged that Hasan's "call for violence" took the light away from what would have otherwise been a "good policy" decision:

"The issue is that, you're muddying the waters and you're damaging your own argument and you're making yourself seem like an extremist when you're calling for killing people, when you actually have fundamentally a strong argument and a good policy position."

Furthermore, Asmon clarified that Hasan did not suggest that Speaker Mike Johnson should kill Rick Scott. Instead, he argued that Hasan's use of "you" was directed at the public, implying a broader audience rather than a specific individual.

"He didn't say 'Mike Johnson', he said 'you should' (Who was he talking to in this context?.. he's directly responding to Mike Johnson', said Denims in Hasan's defense)"

In reality, this statement was made while Hasan responded directly to Mike Johnson.

In other news, Asmongold criticizes "deranged" social media users for allegedly contacting CPS about Ethan Klein.

