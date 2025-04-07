MrBeast responds to netizens criticizing him for "virtue signaling" and not helping Americans with his charitable efforts

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has responded to those criticizing his recent philanthropic endeavor. On April 6, 2025, the Kansas native took to X to announce that he had uploaded a new video in which he "rescued child slaves" in Africa. While claiming that he and his team "tried to shine a light on some serious" issues, MrBeast disclosed that the proceeds from the video would benefit a non-profit organization.

Ad

He wrote the following on X:

"New Beast Philanthropy video we got kids out of literal slavery in West Africa and tried to shine a light on some serious stuff. All revenue from this channel goes towards the non profit ❤️"

As expected, the social media post went viral, garnering over a million impressions in just a few hours. While some fans praised Jimmy for his charitable efforts, others seemed displeased.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

X user @scotchscotchz expressed dissatisfaction with MrBeast, claiming that he was "virtue signaling." The user believed that the YouTuber was not helping Americans with his philanthropic work:

"How about you help Americans if you’re gonna virtue signal for profit. I’m just sick and f**king tired of charity. All it does is delay peoples suffering. Africa has been the same s**t hole since before Ancient Greece. Nothing ever makes a difference there. Help you’re own people and community if you feel guilty about having money," X user @scotchscotchz wrote in a series of X posts.

Ad

MrBeast eventually responded to the netizen's criticisms, stating that he gives away "millions of meals" for free to Americans every year. While claiming that his X post would become a book if he decided to list all the projects he's done in the United States, the 26-year-old wrote:

"We do routine food drives in America and give millions of meals away for free to Americans each year. If I listed out all the projects we’ve done in America this tweet would be a book. Yet everytime I help people in Africa my top reply is I don’t help my own country lol"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Not the first time MrBeast has faced backlash for his philanthropic work in Africa

MrBeast made headlines in March 2023 when he gave away 20,000 shoes to underprivileged children in Africa. This resulted in netizens on social media accusing him of using philanthropy as content for his YouTube channel.

On March 9, 2025, MrBeast responded to the controversy by stating that revenue from the Beast Philanthropy YouTube channel is used to run their food pantries. He elaborated:

Ad

"Just a reminder for those of you that don’t normally watch this channel, Beast Philanthropy is a charity we run and all the revenue from these videos goes towards running our food pantries and helping people around the world. Our charity owns this channel, I thought it’d be fun to use my fame to create a loop of helping. Film good deed, inspire millions of kids to do good, use revenue from good deed to do next good deed ❤️"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, MrBeast recently posted that his "biggest flex" is his "beautiful fiancé," following his red carpet appearance at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More