MrBeast publicly asks Virat Kohli to appear in his YouTube video 

In a recent post on X dated April 23, 2025, popular YouTuber "Jimmy" MrBeast has seemingly asked the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to appear in his video. The YouTuber tagged Kohli in his post, inviting him for a collaboration. Jimmy has previously shown interest in collaborating with the cricketer, and he mentioned the same during his visit to India.

Tagging Kohli in his post, MrBeast wrote on X:

"@imVkohli Hey! Anyway I could get you in a video?"

This move has excited fans across the globe. On November 12, 2024, the YouTuber stated in an interview that as soon as Virat Kohli scheduled a collaboration with him, he would definitely do it. However, the collaboration did not happen back then. Jimmy had stated:

"The second Virat Kohli gives me a date and time, I'd love to film with him."

MrBeast's visit to India

In November 2024, Jimmy visited India to interact with his audience and expand his market. He was accompanied by fellow YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, who promoted their hydration drink, Prime. The trip aimed to launch Jimmy's chocolate brand, Feastables, in the Indian market.

During his visit, Jimmy collaborated with Indian YouTube celebrity Ajey "CarryMinati". His India tour ended with a grand event at Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai. The event reflected the merging of Indian and Western YouTube cultures.

While in India, Jimmy participated in many local experiences, like taking an auto-rickshaw ride through the busy streets of Mumbai. He delivered Feastables chocolates to his fans and interacted with the local community.

Additionally, Jimmy also launched his Hindi channel in 2022 to make his content accessible to the vast Hindi-speaking community within his fanbase. However, the last video uploaded on the channel was dated December 21, 2023.

In other news, MrBeast has recently announced the return of his gaming channel.

