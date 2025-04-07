IShowSpeed meets up with Chinese singer Wowkie Zhang and sings Sunshine, Rainbow, White Pony on stream

In September 2022, a video of YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" reacting to Chinese pop-star Wowkie Zhang's hit single Sunshine, Rainbow, White Pony went viral. In a full-circle moment, Darren met Zhang in Changsha during his China streaming tour, and together, the two performed the viral song on stage in front of a live audience.

Ad

Previously, Wowkie Zhang, who is also known as Da Zang Wei, teased this collaboration and created hype around his performance with IShowSpeed, who has gained significant cultural recognition during his time in China.

In the two weeks Darren has been in the country, he's managed to reach the top trending pages on Chinese social media websites and was even displayed on a 120-meter tall Ferris wheel in Chongqing.

During his on-stage performance, Zhang allowed Speed to take charge and sing Sunshine, Rainbow, White Pony's chorus, featuring the Chinese term nèi ge (那个), which literally translates to "that one" or simply "that". In recent times, the song's chorus has become quite prominent in meme culture, primarily due to its homophonic similarity to the English racial slur, the "N-word."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the chorus, while Wowkie silently danced, Speed enthusiastically took over and beckoned the singer to chime in. Later, the streamer questioned why Zhang wouldn't join in:

"Sing it! Sing it!.. Sing it Da Zang Wei! Why is he not singing?"

Regardless, it was all hugs and smiles once the performance concluded. Expressing his sense of fulfillment and considering his long-time association with Zhang's song, the streamer exclaimed:

Ad

"Let's get it, Da Zang Wei! We finally did it together."

"This may be the last stream in China": IShowSpeed's tour in China is ending soon

Ad

Timestamp - 5:56:36

After departing from Wowkie Zhang, IShowSpeed settled back down in his vehicle. Later, he explained to his viewers that his Chinese tour may be coming to an end:

"This may be the last stream in China... obviously we're going to meet the other final boss, I'm not gon' say no names."

That being said, the streamer's Asian streaming escapade is not quite over yet. Speed mentioned a "final boss," hinting at another tour, perhaps in Mongolia, which was initially planned to be his next stop after China.

Ad

In the end, the streamer left his fans with hope, stating that he was considering prolonging his stay in China to visit a "couple more cities."

"This was great.. I'm going to make my decision after stream if I'm going to do a couple more cities. I may extend it for like one or two cities."

In other news, IRL Twitch streamer "JakenbakeLIVE" responded to rumors that IShowSpeed's China tour was "orchestrated by the government" to appeal to young Western audiences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More