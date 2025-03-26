What does "Nài gè" mean in Chinese? IShowSpeed shocked after believing guide in China said N-word

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed's" ongoing Chinese tour has already garnered some comical moments. The streamer recently hosted an IRL stream in Shanghai. Today, (March 26, 2025), Speed is in Beijing. During these streams, one particular phrase has appeared to provoke a reaction out of the streamer.

For instance, he overheard his guide speaking in Chinese. One of the words appeared to be quite close to the 'N-word,' eliciting a perplexed reaction from the streamer. However, the term in question is "Nài gè" (transliterated from Chinese), which simply means "that one." Watch Speed's reaction here:

Watch: IShowSpeed's comical reaction to fan playing controversial Chinese song

The phrase "Nài gè," said repeatedly, might resemble the N-word in English. However, it has an origin story as well. The phrase was used in the chorus of the viral 2018 Chinese song called Sunshine, Rainbow, White Pony by Wowkie Zhang (大張偉).

The song can be found on YouTube on the Taihe Music channel (太合音樂 Taihe Music-精選). The music video has garnered over 31 million views, most of which have come from English-speaking viewers.

IShowSpeed had a comical encounter with the song during his stream on March 24. While streaming IRL, he came across a woman who played Sunshine, Rainbow, White Pony in front of a crowd. Hilariously, she stopped the song right as the chorus dropped, prompting an animated reaction from the streamer. He exclaimed:

"Huh! Huh! Huh! What? What? Play it back, play it back again..."

This wasn’t the only time someone brought up the song during his stream. While Speed was on a bus ride, a stream sniper approached his window and started singing the lyrics, provoking yet another frustrated reaction from him.

There have also been instances where people have used the N-word outright in a questionable manner. During today’s stream, Speed met a stream sniper who donned dreads. While greeting him, the man introduced himself using the slur, sparking controversy.

IShowSpeed previously reacted to this song with his signature over-the-top energy during one of his streams. However, for non-Chinese or non-Mandarin speakers, the lyrics can be easily misheard. Speed is likely aware that the specific term is not actually a slur.

Today, March 26, he visited the historic Great Wall of China in Beijing, sharing this experience with his viewers. Given his itinerary, fans can anticipate more streams from other major Chinese cities in the coming days.

The streamer will also visit Hong Kong, which is officially a Special Administrative Region of China. In addition to China, he has claimed that he will visit Mongolia, a country that borders both China and Russia.

