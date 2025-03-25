IShowSpeed N-word controversy in China explained

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is currently in China, hosting an IRL (in real life) stream tour there. On March 24, 2025, the streamer was in Shanghai, the country's most populated city. During his stream yesterday, he encountered a female fan (possibly a stream sniper) who played a song that included what appeared to be the 'N-word.'

Ad

Speed is familiar with the controversial song. His fan base has used it to troll or provoke the streamer into giving a reaction. However, the song doesn't include any racial slurs. For context, the song is Chinese singer Wowkie Zhang's (大張偉) 2018 song called Sunshine, Rainbow, White Pony.

The confusion surrounding Zhang's song arises from the chorus, which repeatedly features the phrase "Nà gè" (a transliteration from Chinese). This phrase, when heard by English speakers, may sound similar to a slur. However, in Chinese, "Nà gè" simply means "that one."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Watch: IShowSpeed's reaction to viral Chinese song being played in public

YouTube streamer IShowSpeed is no stranger to Wowkie Zhang's Sunshine, Rainbow, White Pony. The streamer has previously listened to this song in his live broadcasts before. Yesterday, he found this song played in public while he was being confronted by a woman.

Speed is aware that the song contains a phrase that suspiciously resembles the N-word. Naturally, he responded with his signature barking and an animated reaction to the crowd gathered during his IRL stream in Shanghai. The streamer said:

Ad

"Huh! Huh! Huh! What? What? Play it back, play it back again..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The streamer's first encounter with the song was a comical one. He was linked to the track during a 2022 stream, where Darren initially seemed to vibe with the lyrics. However, when the chorus played, he reacted with one of his classic, over-the-top rage reactions:

Ad

Exploring IShowSpeed's China tour

IShowSpeed has already hosted an IRL stream in Shanghai yesterday. The streamer is expected to travel to other cities, as China is home to several major urban centers. However, he has not released an official schedule for his tour.

The streamer has had quite a few viral moments and notable highlights. At one point during the stream, he even hinted at a possible collaboration with Jackie Chan:

Ad

"Speed wanna meet Jackie Chan? That's in the works, y'all. Me and Jackie Chan is in the works."

The streamer also hit a major milestone while live streaming yesterday. Toward the end of the stream, he reacted to reaching a whopping 37 million subscribers. He is considered one of the most subscribed live streamers on YouTube.

IShowSpeed was also accompanied by a local guide who translated for him. He was traveling in a Xiaomi SU7, which amazed him with its acceleration. The streamer was so impressed that he even considered purchasing the car for himself after learning it cost $70K.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback