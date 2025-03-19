Is YouTube banned in China? Fans raise concern over IShowSpeed's upcoming IRL stream in the country

On March 18, 2025, popular US YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" announced that his upcoming IRL stream would be from China and Mongolia. He also shared a cinematic trailer announcing that the broadcast will be aired live on March 24. While many fans are excited to see Darren's Asia tour after last year's successful visit to Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, some have expressed concern over whether the stream will work properly.

A majority of Google-owned services are blocked in China, with the government banning YouTube back in 2009. The popular video-sharing website has remained on the ban list ever since, and can only be accessed through VPNs. Considering this, many seem to think IShowSpeed's upcoming IRL tour in the country is a bad idea.

One X user even insinuated that the livestreamer might be risking prison if he broadcasts in the country, writing:

"Why? YouTube is illegal in China and banned. Risking prison."

Some others have also noted that IShowSpeed may get deported:

"How many hours do you think he will be there before he will be deported?" asked another X user.

That said, popular Twitch streamer and YouTube creator Jake "JakenBakeLIVE", who has live-streamed from China before despite the ban, has offered to help the streamer with translators:

"Yo Speed and crew - if you guys need any translators or someone who knows China IRL well, I’ve been doing it for years out here and happy to help connect dots for you guys for tech and/or content. Just lmk"

IShowSpeed releases trailer announcing China and Mongolia YouTube stream

IShowSpeed has made a name for himself with his global IRL tours, with his last one in South America being a huge success. The YouTuber's Peru trip was especially memorable, with the Mayor of Lima inviting him to a ceremony where he was given the title of Ambassador of the city as hundreds of fans gathered in the square outside the government building.

His announcement video featured a Chinese dragon symbolically summoning him to the country, with IShowSpeed signing off by saying:

"China, here I come. See you all soon."

While it is unclear exactly where in China he will be visiting, in the caption of the trailer IShowSpeed used three flags — PR of China, Mongolia, and Hong Kong. The stream on YouTube has also been scheduled on his official channel and fans will have to wait till March 24 to see how it goes unless he reveals more about his plans.

