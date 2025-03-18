"Bout to be a movie"— Fans react as IShowSpeed announces IRL China stream with cinematic trailer

YouTube's streaming star, Darren "IShowSpeed," recently made a massive announcement that he would be holding a broadcast in China, with him making a post on X for the same. Said post also included a trailer depicting the streamer coming face to face with a mythical Chinese dragon while asking his viewers to be ready for his arrival in the Asian country in the upcoming days.

The post received over 349,000 views on X after just an hour of being uploaded, with users expressing their excitement for IShowSpeed's next IRL broadcast.

Netizens seemed thrilled, with one believing that the entire affair was going to play out like "a movie":

"Shi bout to be a movie," wrote X user @YorzTrulyJuice

"We will be there," wrote X user @Liutauras_

"We are ready to welcome you," wrote X user @AdultHumour27

On the other hand, many were requesting that IShowSpeed visit different parts of Africa for his future streaming endeavors, writing:

"When are you coming to Ghana The best country in Africa," wrote X user @MaameAmaAdoma

"Come to Nigeria biggest Country in the world," wrote X user @Tarzan_CFC

"Come to Rwanda Speed #VisitRwanda," wrote X user @ClaudeKarangwa

"When can you visit uganda the pearl of Africa," wrote X user @Him_selfpro

When will IShowSpeed be holding his IRL broadcast in China?

IShowSpeed has announced via his post on X that he will be hosting his broadcast in China at around 2 pm CST on March 24, 2025. Interested individuals should tune into the streamer's official channel on YouTube to be able to view the broadcast as it begins.

This would form the third major region covered by IShowSpeed in an IRL broadcast, with his previous IRL streams covering various countries from Europe and Southeast Asia.

This comes just days after IShowSpeed partook in the Sidemen Charity Match as the captain of the YouTube AllStars, with the team and subsequently, the streamer emerging victorious over the Sidemen FC.

