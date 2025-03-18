  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Bout to be a movie"— Fans react as IShowSpeed announces IRL China stream with cinematic trailer

"Bout to be a movie"— Fans react as IShowSpeed announces IRL China stream with cinematic trailer

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Mar 18, 2025 18:29 GMT
Fans have been reacting to IShowSpeed
Fans have been reacting to IShowSpeed's announcement of a broadcast in China (Image via @ishowspeedsui/X)

YouTube's streaming star, Darren "IShowSpeed," recently made a massive announcement that he would be holding a broadcast in China, with him making a post on X for the same. Said post also included a trailer depicting the streamer coming face to face with a mythical Chinese dragon while asking his viewers to be ready for his arrival in the Asian country in the upcoming days.

Ad

The post received over 349,000 views on X after just an hour of being uploaded, with users expressing their excitement for IShowSpeed's next IRL broadcast.

Netizens seemed thrilled, with one believing that the entire affair was going to play out like "a movie":

"Shi bout to be a movie," wrote X user @YorzTrulyJuice
"We will be there," wrote X user @Liutauras_
"We are ready to welcome you," wrote X user @AdultHumour27
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"ISHOWCHINA," wrote X user @CocoWTW

On the other hand, many were requesting that IShowSpeed visit different parts of Africa for his future streaming endeavors, writing:

"When are you coming to Ghana The best country in Africa," wrote X user @MaameAmaAdoma
"Come to Nigeria biggest Country in the world," wrote X user @Tarzan_CFC
"Come to Rwanda Speed #VisitRwanda," wrote X user @ClaudeKarangwa
Ad
"When can you visit uganda the pearl of Africa," wrote X user @Him_selfpro

When will IShowSpeed be holding his IRL broadcast in China?

IShowSpeed has announced via his post on X that he will be hosting his broadcast in China at around 2 pm CST on March 24, 2025. Interested individuals should tune into the streamer's official channel on YouTube to be able to view the broadcast as it begins.

Ad

This would form the third major region covered by IShowSpeed in an IRL broadcast, with his previous IRL streams covering various countries from Europe and Southeast Asia.

This comes just days after IShowSpeed partook in the Sidemen Charity Match as the captain of the YouTube AllStars, with the team and subsequently, the streamer emerging victorious over the Sidemen FC.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी