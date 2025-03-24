  • home icon
  IShowSpeed confronts people in China after YouTuber thought he heard someone use a racial slur

IShowSpeed confronts people in China after YouTuber thought he heard someone use a racial slur

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Mar 24, 2025 18:01 GMT
IShowSpeed is currently hosting an IRL broadcasting tour in China (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)
YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" recently confronted onlookers during his IRL broadcast in China after a woman he was conversing with played "Nae Ni," a Chinese song that became a meme online due to parts of it sounding like a racial epithet.

While the streamer seemed to be playing along initially, he waited for the chorus of the song before confronting the crowd of people who had gathered and seemingly uttered the "N-word." Charging towards the crowd, IShowSpeed exclaimed:

"Oh! Huh? Huh? What? What?"

IShowSpeed confronts onlookers during an IRL stream in China after they apparently utter racial slur

IShowSpeed has finally arrived in China and held a live broadcast covering his first day in the country. Speed had previously claimed that covering the sheer size of the country would require him a substantial amount of time. Subsequently, the streamer stated that he would be hosting a multi-week-long IRL broadcast tour of China.

On his first day, the streamer seemingly met a blind date while inside the "Marriage market," where as per an onlooker, individuals supposedly find their "husbands and wives."

After the blind date played the "Nae ni" song which subsequently led to Speed confronting the crowd, the streamer eventually started singing along with the audience.

With concerns being raised by fans about the banning of YouTube in China, IShowSpeed eventually revealed that he would also be uploading content on Douyin, a Chinese Tiktok-equivalent social media application. This would allow the streamer to reach the local audience without having to rely on YouTube broadcasts alone.

Some fans were concerned regarding the legality of Speed streaming on YouTube, but the streamer has seemingly faced no issues thus far on his China tour.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
