"China is a big country": IShowSpeed announces multi-week IRL stream from several Chinese cities, Mongolia, and Hong Kong

Darren "IShowSpeed" has provided more insight into his streaming plans in China as part of his upcoming Asia IRL tour. During his broadcast on March 19, 2025, the YouTube star gave his audience a vague idea about the duration of his stay in China, Mongolia, and Hong Kong.

On March 18, 2025, the content creator released a video on social media, announcing that he would be traveling to China and Mongolia on March 24, 2025. While most fans were excited about the news, some expressed concern about his stream, considering YouTube is technically banned in the country.

On his latest YouTube broadcast, IShowSpeed clarified his plans for the Asia IRL tour and explained that he would be streaming from three locations: China, Hong Kong, and Mongolia.

"Yes sir, yes sir, chat China tour! China tour is in less than a week you all. I will be heading to China. I wanted to keep my mouth shut, I wanted to wait. But I wanted to tell you all, chat, I will be heading to China, Mongolia, Hong Kong. I will be streaming at all of them three locations, chat."

He noted that China is a big country and that he would be visiting several cities to get the whole experience:

"I will be in China for maybe like a week or two. 'Cus chat, China is a big country. China is big country, chat, I will be doing multiple streams in China in different cities, okay? China is a very big country, so I have to do a lot of streams in them cities, I can't miss anything."

IShowSpeed says his China, Mongolia, and Hong Kong IRL YouTube stream tour will be a "long trip"

IShowSpeed has clearly put a lot of thought into his upcoming Asia IRL tour, considering it is the first time his team has released a cinematic trailer to announce such an event.

The YouTuber has become famous for his IRL streams and has broadcast his travels from various places, ranging from Oslo to Mumbai. His last tour lasted several weeks, as he traveled through nine South American countries.

Similarly, the upcoming IRL tour in China, Mongolia, and Hong Kong seems to be shaping up to be a big trip. While discussing the details, IShowSpeed reassured his fans that he would stream from Hong Kong and do several Mongolia broadcasts, claiming it would be "lit."

"And Hong Kong! Chat, we are going to do a stream in Hong Kong, of course. Then we got to do streams in Mongolia, you know what I'm saying? This is looking a, not a big, big, big trip. But you know chat, it's going to be a long trip but not a big, big, long trip. But chat, it's going to be lit!"

This is not the first time IShowSpeed will be in Asia. In 2024, he set his current streaming record with over a million concurrent viewers on his Indonesia broadcast during the Southeast Asia tour.

