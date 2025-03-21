What is Douyin? IShowSpeed announces content on Chinese version of TikTok ahead of Asia Tour

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" recently announced that he would be hosting content on the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin, following his announcement of a multi-week IRL stream of China. The streamer stated that he would cover many popular regions within the country, alongside Mongolia, and Hong Kong.

Ad

Douyin is China's most popular video content creation platform, run by ByteDance, the Chinese tech company responsible for creating TikTok.

Addressing his audience on Douyin, IShowSpeed stated:

"Ni hao (Hello) Douyin, it's Speed. It's me, this is my official account. Love y'all."

IShowSpeed starts account on Chinest TikTok Douyin ahead of IRL broadcast in China

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

IShowSpeed has announced that he will host IRL livestreams from various cities in China and neighboring countries, such as Mongolia. He announced on March 18, 2025, that the broadcast would begin on March 24, 2025.

Many netizens pointed out that YouTube has been banned in the country since 2019. Subsequently, some even speculated that hosting a YouTube broadcast in the country could mean risking prison for the streamer. As such, it seems a good idea for IShowSpeed to make an account on Douyin to reach his audience in China more effectively.

Ad

Addressing his audience in the video, he asked them to stay tuned for further content on his Douyin account:

"Stay tuned to my videos, stay tuned for more, this is the first video. I love y'all, stay tuned."

In similar news, Kai Cenat recently announced he would host a broadcast in Brazil. This development is just months after IShowSpeed's IRL tour of Brazil and Peru within the same broadcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback