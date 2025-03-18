IShowSpeed announces IRL China stream: Date, time, and how to watch

YouTube IRL streaming star Darren "IShowSpeed" has announced he would visit China for an IRL broadcast, making it yet another destination in the streaming star's tours of different regions of the world in the past few months. Speed previously covered many countries in Europe and South East Asia.

The streamer posted on X, announcing the IRL stream on March 18, 2025. He wrote that he would begin broadcasting at around 2 pm CST on March 24, 2025. Subsequently, interested users can tune into the streamers' official YouTube channel at 2:30 am IST, 6 am GMT, and 2 am EST on the same date.

In the post, IShowSpeed wrote:

"CHINA HERE I COME!!!! LIVE 2:00PM CST 3/24"

"See y'all soon": IShowSpeed to host IRL stream in China

IShowSpeed has covered various countries around the globe, including the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Romania, the Czech Republic, India, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, and many others. The streamer's IRL broadcasts in different countries have allowed him to connect with his followers at the ground root level.

Within the trailer for the broadcast, Speed could be seen walking into a house, and coming face to face with a mythical Chinese dragon. Then, announcing his upcoming livestream in China, he stated:

"China! Here I come. See y'all soon."

This will be his first IRL travel broadcast since his visit to Bolivia on January 30, 2025, the VOD of which has been viewed over 3.3 million times on YouTube.

During his brief hiatus from IRL travel broadcasts, IShowSpeed focused his attention on other ventures, such as the Sidemen Charity Football match-up, which saw a ferociously competitive match being played between the YouTube AllStars and Sidemen FC.

In the end, it was the YouTube AllStars, headed by IShowSpeed, who emerged victorious after the match getting stretched into penalties, and with the win being a close one.

