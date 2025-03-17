Joe Weller calls out IShowSpeed for being arrogant during Sidemen Charity Match, claims he "paved the way" for the 20-year-old streamer

British YouTuber Joe Weller has shared his thoughts on Darren "IShowSpeed" following the Sidemen Charity Match 2025. In a two-minute-nine-second video posted on X, the content creator discussed his experience at the sporting event, claiming that IShowSpeed had an "issue" with him.

Joe called out the 20-year-old YouTube streamer for being arrogant during the event, claiming that he acted as if he was "better than everyone":

"It seemed like he had a bit of, I don't know, an issue. Then I speak to a couple other of the lads, and they're like, 'Wait, what's Speed's problem?' Like, Speed's acting in a way that's, like, a massive c**k, where he's like arrogant and thinks he's better than everyone. I don't know, I did get that vibe to be honest. He turned up 40 minutes late to the coach leaving. He didn't wear the team kit. He wore his own stuff."

The Briton continued elaborating on IShowSpeed's alleged behavior:

"It seemed like everything he did was just like, 'I'm better than everyone.' And then, obviously, you know, his aura towards me even just in the morning. I'd like to think, I don't know, he just doesn't know me. So maybe he's sort of the person that acts quite distant. But he would actively, like, show the barge past me."

Joe Weller claims IShowSpeed accused him of stealing the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration at Sidemen Charity Match 2025

After claiming that IShowSpeed was being arrogant during their interaction, Joe Weller claimed that the Ohio native accused him of stealing Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after scoring a goal at the Sidemen Charity Match 2025.

He said:

"F**king when I did the celebration and scored, then obviously at half-time, everyone else like MrBeast, who should be the most technically arrogant person there, was just, like, sound. Everyone, like, congratulating, being sound to each other. All he had to say is, 'You stole my celebration. You did my thing. F**k you!'"

Furthermore, Joe claimed to have "paved the way" for IShowSpeed:

"And it's like, mate, hang on, rewind a few years, bro. We paved a way for you, f**king... I paved the way. Listen! See where I am going with this. All jokes aside, obviously, I did the Ronaldo thing first. I did the Ronaldo thing first on YouTube! I didn't just steal his celebration, I like doing the Ronaldo stuff, too. Ronaldo is my favorite player."

Earlier this month, Joe Weller appeared as a guest on Logan Paul's ImPaulsive podcast, where he referred to Olajide "KSI" a "f**king crackhead."

