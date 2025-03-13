Joe Weller's past feud with KSI explored as YouTuber calls Sidemen member a "f**king crackhead" following Charity Match 2025

UK YouTuber Joe Weller was recently invited to Logan Paul's ImPaulsive Podcast, during which he spoke about fellow YouTuber and now boxer JJ "KSI," labeling him a "f**king crackhead." For those unaware, Weller and KSI were at the forefront of influencer boxing in 2018. Many credit that rivalry for shaping what influencer and YouTube boxing is today.

Ad

While the beef is squashed now, the two did not get along at all at one point. Their feud mostly stemmed from their rivalry in the boxing ring. One of the early signs of their beef was during an Upload Event in September 2017. Joe Weller crashed JJ's panel, and the two had to be separated by security.

The feud intensified during the fight's promotion. Their press conference was viewed by hundreds of thousands of people. In one of their final press conferences, a face-off resulted in Weller pushing KSI onto the stage, leading to a brawl.

Ad

Trending

Their boxing match took place on February 3, 2018, at the Copper Box Arena in London. The Sidemen member won the bout via technical knockout (TKO) in the third round.

Ad

Have Joe Weller and KSI settled their differences?

The aftermath of KSI vs Joe Weller naturally sparked a new rivalry between the Sidemen member and the Paul brothers. However, tensions between Weller and JJ didn't immediately settle.

It took years for Weller to truly get along with both KSI and the Sidemen. In fact, it wasn’t until January 2024 that he finally collaborated with the group, appearing in a Hide and Seek video featuring 40 UK YouTubers.

Ad

They further collaborated in the Sidemen's Among Us series, with Weller joining as one of the participants. By this point, it was clear that the tensions had subsided, and the two were back to being friends.

Weller was also invited to the recent Sidemen Charity Match 2025 and was named one of the 10 participants in Sidemen's Inside Season 1. Fans were, of course, pleased to see him collaborating with the group once again.

Ad

Ad

What did Joe Weller say about KSI?

Joe Weller was recently invited to Logan Paul's ImPaulsive podcast, where he shared his thoughts on a potential KSI vs. Jake Paul boxing match. During the episode, he said:

"Lowkey, both have insecurities I think where they are not 100% sure. Jake's going against boxers that do fight, but KSI doesn't fight like a fighter. He's a f**king crackhead. That geezer gets into the ring, and you're literally, 'I'm not standing across a geezer.' He's a monster."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite years of back-and-forth between KSI and Jake Paul, a boxing match has yet to be finalized due to weight differences. Paul has expressed his preference to fight at a heavier weight, while KSI has stated that he competes at a lighter weight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback