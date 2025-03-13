Logan Paul makes surprising revelation about Jake Paul's take on influencer boxing, talks main hurdle blocking KSI fight: "His head is just elsewhere"

Logan Paul has opened up on Jake Paul's stance on influencer boxing and revealed what prevents his younger brother from facing KSI in a boxing match. Logan claimed that Jake is no longer interested in taking on an influencer because of his recent success inside the squared circle.

The entire combat sports community has had conflicting feelings about 'The Problem Child's' boxing career up until now. While some praised his dedication to the sport, others chastised him for taking on opponents from different fields or who were substantially older than him.

In recent years, the 28-year-old has had a verbal feud with KSI. The two have hinted at a contest, but due to several factors, it hasn't happened yet.

In a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan spoke to Joe Weller, notably the person behind influencer boxing, and discussed why Jake hasn't fought KSI yet. The older Paul brother claimed that Jake weighs significantly more than the Brit influencer and that he will not reduce his weight to cruiserweight, saying:

''Look I'm working on it Joe, I'm working. I'm trying so hard, there's a weight problem at the moment...bro it's a disaster...he [Jake Paul] won't go down to a weight, where he's genuinely uncomfortable just to satisfy like a YouTube audience, he just had one of the biggest viewed sporting events in history like his head is just elsewhere...he won't go to 190...I said, 'bro that means you can never fight at 190' and he said,'yeah, I'm never going that low again'.

When Weller asked if Jake was staying heavy on purpose to avoid having to face KSI, Logan dismissed it, saying:

''No, he genuinely believes that he's kind of like above influencer boxing and he, like you, classifies KSI as still an influencer boxer.''

Check out Logan Paul's comments below (via KSI NEWS' X post):

KSI agrees with Jake Paul's condition for their matchup to take place

KSI is eager to settle his differences with Jake Paul in a boxing contest. However, the weight disparity is what makes it tough. Paul's last fight with Mike Tyson was at heavyweight, while the Brit generally fights at cruiserweight.

In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, KSI stated that he's ready to move up to face Paul, saying:

''For me, I'm like, if weight is the problem, I'm going to start having to just get bigger and that's what I'm doing...he goes 'oh no, it's the weight, I'll fight you at 190 or 195lbs,' I'll go 'alright, let's go. I'm happy, let's go.' That's just it. So, for me to put on proper weight, it takes time...I feel like it has to happen, I want it to happen. I'm not ducking! I'm there and I'm ready, I've been ready." [H/t: Mirror]

Check out KSI's full comments below:

