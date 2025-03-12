Sidemen Inside season 2: All confirmed participants revealed so far

Sidemen, a popular UK YouTuber group, has officially announced the participants for season 2 of their reality show, Inside. For those unfamiliar, Inside features celebrities and prominent internet personalities competing in a variety of challenges for a grand prize of £1,000,000. The first season featured 10 contestants, two of which were declared winners.

Ad

Inside season 2 will premiere on March 17, 2025, on Netflix, and will feature 12 contestants. Beginning on March 11, 2025, Sidemen started revealing the participants for the second season of the reality show.

Here is a list of participants confirmed so far:

George Clarkey

Mandi Vakili

Jason "Jasontheween" Thanh Nguyen

Whitney Adebayo

This article will be updated as and when Sidemen announces more confirmed participants for the second season of their reality show.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sidemen Inside season 1 participants explored as season 2 airs on March 17, 2025, on Netflix

The first season of Sidemen Inside aired on June 2, 2024, and concluded seven days later, on June 9, 2024. As previously mentioned, 10 contestants took part in the show, including celebrities and well-known influencers.

Here is the list of personalities who participated last year:

Chloe Louisa Burrows (British reality TV personality and Content Creator) Joseph "Joe" Weller (YouTuber) Oluwanifewa "Nifè Agunbiade (TikToker) Morgan "AngryGinge" Burtwistle (Twitch streamer and YouTuber) Olivia "Liv" Bentley (British TV personality) Castillo (Rapper and Content Creator) Leah Halton (TikToker and YouTuber) Ferdinand "Specs" Umeh (YouTuber) Roberto "Fanum" Gonzalez (Twitch streamer) Manrika Khaira (TikToker)

Ad

Chloe Louisa Burrows and Manrika Khaira won the first season of the reality show and received a cash prize of £75,729 each (a £150,000 split).

Aside from Inside, Sidemen is well-known for hosting a popular football event called the Sidemen Charity Match. This year's sporting event was livestreamed on March 8, 2025, and attracted over two million concurrent viewers on YouTube.

A total of 36 streamers and content creators participated in the football match, including Darren "IShowSpeed," Jimmy "MrBeast," Kai Cenat, Felix "xQc," and Mark Rober. Furthermore, the event raised £4,733,004 for charities such as Bright Side, BBC Children in Need, and M7 Education.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback