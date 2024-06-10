Who won Sidemen's reality show Inside? Winners explored as they take home £150,000

UK's biggest YouTube group, the Sidemen wrapped up their first-ever reality show Inside yesterday (June 9). The show first aired on June 2, and since then has featured seven episodes, which included some popular names from the content creation and television scene. The last episode, which premiered on the Sidemen channel on YouTube, saw over 450K concurrent viewers at one point.

The finale was naturally hyped up. The episode started with seven players, two of whom were eliminated via voting (Nifè and Castillo). Later, three other participants were eliminated via a challenge game (Liv Bentley, Roberto “Fanum," and Specs), meaning the final two remaining contestants were - Chloe Louisa Burrows (TV personality and content creator) and Manrika Khaira (TikTok creator).

In the end, with around £150K on the line, the duo decided to split the money between themselves (during the final challenge called 'Split or Steal'). This meant that both Chloe and Manrika were declared the winners and both the finalists bagged a whopping £75K.

Trending

Sidemen's Inside Season 1 had two winners (Image via YouTube)

Is there any update regarding season 2 of Sidemen's Inside?

The Sidemen's debut reality show, "Inside," was a massive hit with fans. Many view it as a refreshing departure from the group's regular weekly videos (every Sunday), which they have been producing since their inception.

Naturally, fans were eager to know if the group would bring a second season of the show. While there has not been any official confirmation, some members of the group have already hinted at the possibility of a next season. For instance, Ethan "Behzinga" wrote:

"I would like to confirm a season 2 please brev."

Behzinga hints at a possible Season 2 of Inside (Image via X)

Josh "Zerkaa," another member of the group and a Twitch streamer, posted on his X.com account asking fans to share their suggestions for participants they would like to see in season 2. He wrote:

"Name your Inside Season 2 cast. 10 people."

Zerkaa teases a season 2 of the show (Image via X)

Based on the comments, a possible season 2 doesn't seem far-fetched. Fans are certainly open to the idea. It remains to be seen when the group will do it again, but further updates should come from the members.

What will be Sidemen's next project?

It's unclear what the group's immediate next project will be. However, it's almost certain that they will return to their regular weekly videos on both their main and secondary channels, which were used for uploading the Inside episodes over the past week.

The group, however, is expected to return with their annual Charity Football Match series, which they have been hosting since 2016. In 2023, the event raised over £2 million for charity and featured some of the biggest names in the content creation scene, such as Darren "IShowSpeed," Felix "xQc," and Jimmy "MrBeast."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback