"They just hate us" - Sidemen reveal why Wembley Stadium and Old Trafford rejected to host Sidemen Charity Match 2024

The sixth edition of the Sidemen Charity Match is set to make a comeback in 2024. However, the UK-based YouTube group confirmed in their latest podcast that two potential venues have declined to host the event. The two stadiums in question are the largest in the UK - Wembley Stadium (home to the England Men's Football Team) and Old Trafford (home to Manchester United).

Vikram "Vikkstar123," a member of the group, humorously shared on their Sidecast Podcast that Wembley Stadium turned them down, jokingly attributing the rejection to the stadium authorities' supposed dislike for the group:

"They just hate us."

Which stadium will host the Sidemen Charity Match 2024?

The football charity match event is among YouTube's most significant live streams each year. In the latest edition, the Sidemen achieved a peak viewership of over 2.5 million at one juncture.

Discussing plans for the next year, Vik mentioned that the London Stadium is a probable host again, considering the rejections from Wembley and Old Trafford. Vik said:

"Likely to be the same stadium (London Stadium), cause Wembley said no."

Old Trafford, which has a seating capacity of around 75K, also said no. However, the Manchester-based stadium did have a credible reason for their rejection. According to Tobi "TBJZL":

"Old Trafford said no because they have their own foundation doing a charity match in that same time period, so they have no other window for us to do it. So either we boot them off to do the charity match, which they won't do..."

Vik added:

"I didn't realize that the London Stadium is the third biggest stadium in the UK after Wembley and Old Trafford. So we literally sold out the third biggest stadium. There's not many places we could actually go."

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by one of Sidemen's verified fan channels. These were some of the notable reactions there:

Fans react to the latest clip involving the charity match (Image via X/@sidemenupdated)

This year's charity match was a resounding success, featuring a plethora of goals and a star-studded roster that included luminaries such as Jimmy "MrBeast," Darren "IShowSpeed," Kai Cenat, and Felix "xQc." The event also raised over £2 million for charities like Brightside, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), and the Teenage Cancer Trust.