Sidemen's Ethan Payne, aka Behzinga, reveals being hospitalized after a life-threatening asthma attack

Ethan Payne, better known by his online alias, Behzinga, has revealed on social media that he had to be hospitalized earlier this week on Monday, April 22, after suffering an asthma attack. The Sidemen member posted a few pictures from the hospital wearing various medical devices and a caption on his Instagram story explaining his condition.

In the caption, Ethan stated having had an asthma attack. The YouTuber noted that it was "life-threatening" and was a completely new experience for him:

"Jus wanted to let you guys know on Monday I suffered a life threatening asthma attack, something that has never happened to me before but left me pretty shaken up."

Behzinga praised the hospital staff for helping him during this distressful time, and revealed he had no idea how serious his asthma condition was beforehand:

"Have never been told how serious my asthma actually was but the lovely people in the hospital have helped me massively, from being admitted and being transferred into resuscitation unit and finally into respiratory ward and slowly on the mend."

"Have been put on a new plan from my asthma": Behzinga expects to make a comeback soon

Ethan Payne, who recently got engaged to his long-time partner, Faith Kelly, and is co-parenting a daughter with her, has always been quite open about his health. The Sidemen member has publicly talked about suffering from mental health issues in the past.

In a series of stories on Instagram, Behzinga can be seen wearing a hospital gown. He has been under medical care for a couple of days since being hospitalized on Monday. However, fans will be overjoyed to know that the YouTuber seems to be on a path to recovery and expects to get better soon with treatment, as he claimed.

"Have been put on an entirely new plan for my asthma and hopefully can make a super comeback soon"

The timeline of his comeback is unclear, but Ethan's fans flooded his social media with well-wishes soon after he posted about his life-threatening asthma attack.

