How did Behzinga lose weight? Sidemen star's journey to weight loss explored

The Sidemen stands as one of the most prominent YouTube collectives globally (20 million subscribers). This group of seven individuals has maintained an active presence for over a decade, consistently delivering content throughout this time. Among the members, Ethan Payne, known as "Behzinga" (4.94 million subscribers), has previously garnered significant attention.

Those who have kept up with him would recall that until around 2018, the YouTuber carried a significant amount of weight and bore a strikingly different appearance compared to the fit Ethan we recognize today. This article aims to focus on his transformation journey and the methods he employed to shed weight.

Tracing Sidemen member Behzinga's weight loss journey

Behzinga has been a cornerstone of the Sidemen channel for over a decade. However, up until around 2018, he carried significantly more weight. To trace his weight loss journey, one has to go back to the middle of 2018 when the influencer boxing scene started gaining traction, notably featuring JJ "KSI," who was preparing to box Logan Paul.

During that period, Ethan publicly challenged former Team 10 member and friend of Jake Paul, Nick Crompton, expressing his desire to fight him as part of the undercard for the KSI vs. Logan Paul fight. His call-out video is still up on his YouTube:

The narrative at the time acknowledged that both Nick and Ethan were overweight, and Ethan saw this proposed fight as an opportunity not only to settle their differences but also to kickstart a fitness journey for both of them.

However, as events unfolded, Ethan remained committed to his journey, even training with boxer Viddal Riley, who was also involved in training KSI. Unfortunately, there wasn't substantial agreement from Nick Crompton's side, resulting in their proposed fight never materializing.

Since then, Ethan has persistently pursued his training regimen (losing around 55 lbs in 2018 alone), eventually securing a sponsorship deal with Gymshark. He incorporates a variety of weightlifting and cardio exercises into his routine, showcasing his dedication to fitness.

This culminated when, amidst the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic around October 2020, Ethan participated in and completed the London Marathon, marking one of his most significant achievements yet.

Another recent update that Behzinga announced was his decision to undergo a gynecomastia correction surgery, which involves the removal of excess skin resulting from significant weight loss. He has documented the entire procedure on his YouTube channel as well:

Behzinga has openly discussed battling depression and insecurity, much of which stemmed from his appearance in the past. However, at 28 years old, he has found happiness, particularly with the joy of fatherhood as he has a daughter.

Despite his journey, he remains an active presence on the Sidemen channel, continuing to engage with his audience to this day. He also featured prominently in the Sidemen's latest project, a Netflix documentary.