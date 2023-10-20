“I need three, four months training” - Sidemen’s Behzinga open to accepting Joe Weller’s boxing challenge

YouTuber Ethan "Behzinga" is exploring the possibility of becoming a boxer, similar to fellow Sidemen member JJ "KSI." This development comes in response to a challenge by another content creator, Joe Weller, who proposed a boxing match with him. Weller, a pioneer in YouTube boxing, faced KSI in 2018 but hasn't fought since losing that match.

Speaking about the possibility of a boxing debut, Behzinga said he might need a few months to prepare before he actually steps into the ring. He said:

"I need three, four months training."

"I do think I could (win)" - Behzinga's message to Joe Weller following latest challenge

YouTube boxing has been a long-standing trend, and Behzinga might be the next content creator from the platform to step into the ring. Among the Sidemen group, KSI is the only member to have participated in a boxing match.

Last week, Joe Weller issued a challenge to many individuals, including Behzinga, expressing his desire to face them if he were to make a return to boxing. Here's what he had to say:

"I'd go for any of them. I'm going to be at 165 pounds. So that's like the hot division, but I think, someone that can talk on the mic, you know, I wanna create some excitement. Behzinga..."

On October 19, Behzinga finally responded to the call-out, stating:

"The next one (boxing card) is on November though. That's three weeks away. I need like, realistically if were to do it, probably like January, February. Yeah, I need like three, four months training."

When asked if he could win against Weller, the YouTuber said:

"I do think (can fight Joe)...I do think I could (win)."

When questioned about whether his potential bout against Weller would be an undercard match or a headline event, he remarked:

"I think it will be a headline."

What did the community say?

As one of the most prominent YouTubers in the UK, Behzinga's remarks swiftly went viral, triggering reactions from fans and even eliciting responses from Joe Weller. Here's what Weller said:

Joe Weller reacts to the clip (Image via X)

Fans also gave their takes on the development:

Fans react to the potential fight (Image via X)

Despite the ongoing exchange between the two, no concrete discussions about a contract have taken place. Fans will need to be patient and keep an eye out for any future developments.