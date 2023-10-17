"I don't give a f**k about hurting you" - YouTuber Joe Weller names Sidemen’s Behzinga as opponent he'd like to face in potential boxing match

UK YouTuber and podcaster Joe Weller has named Ethan "Behzinga" from the Sidemen group as someone he'd like to take on in a potential boxing match. Weller expressed his readiness to make a comeback to the boxing arena and mark the end of his five-year hiatus. When questioned about his desired opponents, he singled out Behzinga and Deji, JJ "KSI's" brother.

When discussing the type of fight he wants, Weller emphasized that he's looking for an entertaining spectacle rather than one fueled by animosity. He said:

"I don't give a f**k about hurting you."

Expand Tweet

"I wanna create some excitement" - Joe Weller's message ahead of a possible boxing return

Joe Weller was one of the pioneers in the YouTube boxing scene, notably taking on KSI in a match dating all the way back to 2018. After his loss in that bout, he refrained from entering the boxing ring. However, this past Saturday (October 14), he dropped hints that he might be considering a comeback.

During the TrueGeordie livestream, while watching the KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight, Weller delved into the potential of a match, stating:

"I'd go for any of them. I'm going to be at 165 pounds. So that's like the hot division, but I think, someone that can talk on the mic, you know, I wanna create some excitement. Behzinga..."

He continued:

"I was gonna say Swarmz before this event, I think Ed Matthews, why not? I want someone that I can go, 'Let's f**king go.' Like, I don't give a f**k about hurting you. Do you know what I mean?"

When asked if KSI's brother Deji could be a possible opponent, he said:

"Yeah, Deji makes a lot of sense. He's chatted a lot of sh*t, needs to pay for it. Yeah, man, like, any of them. I'll take them all."

What did the fans say?

Fans took to X to give their reaction to Joe Weller's pick of opponents for a potential fight. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Fans remain skeptical of a match between Behzinga and Joe Weller (Image via X)

As of now, Behzinga has not responded to the call-out. Nevertheless, he is scheduled to make appearances on his own podcast, Growing Payne, as well as on the Sidemen podcast, Sidecast, soon.