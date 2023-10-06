5 times KSI got into feuds with popular internet personalities

Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, known as KSI (30), currently stands as one of the most prominent internet celebrities. With a substantial following of over 40 million subscribers on his personal YouTube channels (main channel + secondary), he has managed to maintain his presence in the mainstream for numerous years since his YouTube debut in 2010.

That said, KSI's outspoken and larger-than-life persona has frequently put him at odds with fellow creators, and it seems like he's still stirring the pot to this day. This article will look to delve into 5 such online feuds that caught everyone's attention.

5 times KSI had an online feud with others

1) Diss track war with Sidemen members

In 2017, KSI's temporary departure from the Sidemen group left fans scratching their heads, as it was quite an odd turn of events. Shortly after his announcement, he headed to LA to take up residence in the FaZe house alongside popular figures like RiceGum and FaZe Banks.

During this period, tensions flared between him and other Sidemen members, leading JJ to release diss tracks aimed at Harry "W2S" and Ethan "Behzinga." Surprisingly, it was later disclosed that the whole situation was intended to be a prank, but it ultimately evolved into a serious matter.

2) Feud with Joe Weller and subsequent boxing fight

JJ and Joe Weller had a close friendship before their boxing match, often collaborating on videos together. However, what began as a playful joke soon escalated into a real boxing challenge. JJ playfully challenged the winner of a casual sparring session between Joe Weller and another YouTuber, Theo Baker.

Unexpectedly, this lighthearted challenge ignited a fierce rivalry between JJ and Joe. The two eventually faced off in a highly anticipated boxing match in February 2018, with JJ emerging as the victor.

3) Boxing rivalry vs. Logan Paul

One of the earliest and most well-documented moments in YouTube boxing history occurred when KSI and Logan Paul faced off. This rivalry began when KSI, following his bout with Joe Weller, issued a challenge to the Paul brothers.

After much banter and exchange of words, Logan Paul eventually accepted the challenge. The duo fought in August 2018, resulting in a draw. They later had a rematch in November 2019, which KSI won via a split decision.

Remarkably, despite their fierce rivalry in the ring, JJ and Logan Paul have since put their differences aside and have become close friends and business partners for Prime Hydration (launched in January 2022).

4) Online feud with Andrew Tate

Shifting to a more recent online conflict involving JJ, he found himself in a feud with the controversial internet personality Andrew Tate. Their dispute even briefly included discussions of a potential boxing match, although, as of this writing, that match has yet to materialize.

In August 2022, JJ criticized Andrew Tate for his frequently polarizing views on women and his "escaping the Matrix" narrative. Andrew Tate also launched a verbal attack on KSI, accusing him of hypocrisy for celebrating when Meta (Facebook and Instagram) banned him.

5) Ongoing rivalry with Jake Paul

KSI's most enduring and protracted rivalry has undeniably been with Jake Paul. The two have been discussing a potential fight since as early as 2018, but they have yet to reach an agreement to officially sign a contract. Instead, the duo frequently engage in verbal spats, with both individuals ridiculing each other for their fights and online endeavors.

For instance, the two have even found themselves on X/Twitter Spaces, engaging in heated arguments against each other. Additionally, they frequently post X posts/tweets aimed at each other, further fueling their ongoing feud.

It remains to be seen when and if the duo will fight each other and settle their beef.