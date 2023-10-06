"About £8 to 10 billion" - KSI's manager claims Prime Hydration has a multi-billion-dollar valuation, fans react

YouTube sensations JJ "KSI" and Logan Paul could potentially become the first YouTube billionaires. This comes after Mams Taylor, JJ's manager, indicated that their drinks venture, Prime Hydration, LLC, might be valued at an astonishing £8-10 billion. For context, the duo started the company less than a couple of years ago (officially launched on January 20, 2022).

Speaking to YouTuber and Podcaster Brian "The True Geordie," Mams Taylor (who also has a stake in the company) revealed that Prime Hydration is estimated:

"I'd say it's about £8 to 10 billion"

Is KSI and Logan Paul YouTube's first billionaires?

KSI and Logan Paul could be YouTube's first billionaires, thanks to Mams Taylor's surprising revelation. However, it's important to mention that they do not entirely own Prime. Prime Hydration, LLC has ties to Congo Brands, which is co-owned by American entrepreneurs Max Clemons and Trey Steige.

Companies House does not indicate Logan or JJ as having a controlling stake in Prime Hydration. However, given that both have millions of subscribers, it's clear why Congo sought to partner with this transatlantic duo to promote the product line.

Interestingly, Mams revealed that JJ may not have been involved in the company, as he had quit a week before the launch, although he later changed his decision. Mams said:

"I think we were a week away from launching and contracts were about to be signed. Something happened in the group chat where JJ got offended."

He then revealed that JJ emailed the lawyers stating that he would no longer participate in the venture. His manager revealed:

"JJ emailed the lawyers, 'Hey, I don't wanna do this. I'm out.' And he deleted himself from the group chat."

Fortunately, Mams later disclosed that the group resolved their issues through a video conference discussion.

KSI and Logan Paul are scheduled to return to the boxing ring (titled 'The Prime Card') on October 14. JJ will face Tommy Fury, while Logan Paul will take on Dillon Danis.