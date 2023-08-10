"That’s how they’re funding Kane?" - Soccer fans take over after KSI and Logan Paul's PRIME becomes Bayern Munich's hydration sponsor

KSI and Logan Paul, known for their YouTube and influencer boxing fame, have once again made waves by securing a major sponsorship deal between PRIME Hydration and FC Bayern Munich, one of the most esteemed football clubs globally. The announcement has ignited a flurry of reactions from soccer fans, showcasing the growing influence of these social media stars in the sports world.

The dynamic duo took to Twitter to unveil the groundbreaking partnership, and fans had plenty to say about it:

"That’s how they’re funding Kane?" [referring to Bayern Munich's recent signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur]

"Congratulations on sponsoring your biggest club. PRIME family ❤️"

"Bayern is now officially the biggest club sponsored by PRIME."

"PRIME gonna be the sponsor of every major team by this point 😂"

"Will PRIME come to Germany then?"

This sponsorship with Bayern Munich adds to PRIME Hydration's already impressive list of collaborations. Last year, Arsenal inked a similar partnership with the popular sports drink. The brand has also tied up with spanish giant Barcelona as well.

Beyond the soccer world, PRIME Hydration has extended its reach into combat sports as well. The brand struck a joint marketing agreement with the UFC.

Logan Paul to fight Dillon Danis in the Fury-KSI undercard

Logan Paul is set to face off against MMA fighter Dillon Danis on the undercard of the highly anticipated KSI vs Tommy Fury bout scheduled for October 14th.

Logan, known for his forays into both amateur and professional boxing, is no stranger to the ring. Having previously fought KSI and even shared the squared circle with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match, the 28-year-old is returning to his boxing roots after a stint in the world of WWE wrestling.

His opponent, Dillon Danis, brings his own unique skill set to the table. As a former teammate of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, Danis is well-versed in the world of mixed martial arts. His background in jiu-jitsu and experience in MMA promotion Bellator adds an intriguing dimension to this crossover match.

Upon the announcement of the fight, both fighters shared their thoughts. Logan Paul expressed his enthusiasm, saying:

"Almost two years after fighting the greatest boxer of all time, I am so pumped to return to the boxing ring. Manchester, I hope you are ready for a night you will never forget.."

On the other side of the ring, Dillon Danis didn't mince words, declaring:

"I couldn’t care less what Logan Paul has done in the WWE because when he is in the boxing ring, he is in a completely different world. It’s a world of pain, a world where he doesn’t have control, and it’s my world – not his. On 14 October, in Manchester, Logan Paul is getting beat down."

With these explosive personalities and diverse backgrounds converging, fight fans can expect an unforgettable night of action, drama, and competition as Logan Paul and Dillon Danis lock horns in what promises to be a captivating showdown.