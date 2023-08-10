KSI and Logan Paul announce massive sponsorship deal with European football giants FC Bayern Munich and PRIME

KSI and Logan Paul continue to elevate Prime Hydration's public profile. The two men are incredibly popular figures, having found tremendous success via YouTube and influencer boxing. the latter of which the two can be credited with revolutionizing with their historic boxing match back in 2018.

Their immense popularity led to Prime Hydration enlisting their services as promoters. Now, the social media stars have taken to Twitter to announce an incredibly lucrative sponsorship deal between Prime Hydration and FC Bayern Munich, one of the top football clubs in the world.

Bayern Munich isn't the only football club to sign a sponsorship deal with Prime Hydration, however. Last year, Arsenal signed a similar deal with the ever-popular sports drink, with a new flavor being teased in the event that Arsenal won the English Premier League.

In the world of combat sports, the UFC signed a joint marketing agreement with Prime Hydration. Logan Paul has also established a closer relationship with the promotion's president despite his brother Jake Paul's enmity with Dana White. Meanwhile, KSI has become a regular cage-side sight at UFC events.

Though not everything regarding PRIME has been positive. Not long ago, the two men were both pelted with bottles during a promotional event in Germany. Furthermore, the sports drink has drawn criticism due to its high caffeine content and the risk it poses to young children, who are the drink's main consumers.

This has led to the drink being banned in schools across several countries. Canada, in particular, has banned PRIME outright. But this has done nothing to undercut KSI and Logan Paul's success in promoting it.

Are KSI and Logan Paul going to box on the same card?

KSI is currently scheduled to box Tommy Fury, who is the younger brother of heavyweight boxing great Tyson Fury. Their bout has been booked for October 14, and the card featuring it will also include Logan Paul in the co-main event. Furthermore, Paul's opponent will be a familiar face.

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ IT’S OFFICIAL



The DOUBLE MAIN EVENT event will be



KSI vs Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis IT’S OFFICIALThe DOUBLE MAIN EVENT event will beKSI vs Tommy FuryLogan Paul vs Dillon Danis pic.twitter.com/YJMRJXBcyK

Dillon Danis will make his long-awaited return to combat sports by taking on the eldest Paul brother. At one point in time, Danis was scheduled to face the KSI n a boxing match but withdrew from the bout. Now, he is set to lock horns with his once scheduled foe's business partner.