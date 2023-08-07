KSI says he's '80% sure' his fight with Tommy Fury will be his last, despairs at Jake Paul clash still hanging in the air despite extensive efforts

KSI and Jake Paul have teased a potential boxing match for quite some time. However, nothing has come to fruition. The former does not believe that the latter wants to face him and suggested that his celebrity boxing career could be coming to an end.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, KSI stated:

"I'm out here having to fight Tommy Fury to indirectly show the world that I'm better than Jake Paul... Do you know how many people were saying that I ain't going to fight Tommy Fury? They're saying I'm too scared to fight Tommy Fury, I'm not good enough to fight Tommy Fury. The fight is done now. I'm fighting Tommy Fury. Now what? 'He's going to lose anyways, zero chance, I'm putting all my money on Tommy Fury'.

KSI claimed that if he wins, fans will claim that it isn't a real fight. He added:

"There will always be an excuse. That's just the game that this is. That's why I feel like after Tommy Fury I might just leave it at that because I'm not going to go chasing this guy... It's possible [that this is his last fight]. I'd say 80%. I've been trying to fight Jake for how long now and it's just constant excuses."

Check out KSI's comments on Jake Paul and Tommy Fury below:

While a bout between KSI and Jake Paul has failed to materialize, the former will face Tommy Fury, who handed the latter the only loss of his boxing career, in his next bout. It appears, however, that the bout, which is scheduled for October, could be his last.

KSI labels Jake Paul as 'delusional' following latest fight

Following his unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz, Jake Paul shared that he is hoping to become a world champion and fight Canelo Alvarez by 2026. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, KSI labeled his long-time rival as delusional, stating:

"I feel like Jake is quite delusional. He says he wants to be a world champion by 2026, but I mean, after that performance, really? I don't know. He says he wants to fight Canelo and beat Canelo, but I just - with Jake, I don't get it. I don't get what he's trying to do or what he's trying to create or who he's trying to fool."

Check out the full comments below:

While Paul has been adamant about his interest in facing Alvarez, the undisputed super middleweight champion has not responded to the call-out. It is unclear who the social media personality will face in his next bout.

