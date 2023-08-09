Who will Logan Paul box if Dillon Danis pulls out? Potential replacement opponent revealed

Logan Paul will reportedly box Hasim Rahman Jr. if Dillon Danis doesn't show.

'The Maverick' has been out of the ring since a June 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. 'Money' fought the YouTuber to an eight-round no-contest, the biggest boxing match of Paul's career thus far.

Over two years later, the WWE superstar has recently had his boxing return announced. Slated for the undercard of KSI vs. Tommy Fury in October, Paul will return to the boxing ring to face Dillon Danis. 'El Jefe' is 2-0 in the boxing ring, but hasn't competed in a boxing match to date.

In fact, the Bellator welterweight was previously booked to face KSI in January. However, Danis pulled out of the fight for unknown reasons, later being replaced by Faze Temper. 'The Nightmare' knocked out the Brazilian in round one earlier this year.

Nonetheless, many fans have speculated that Dillon Danis will once again pull out from a fight. If that happens, Logan Paul will reportedly face Hasim Rahman Jr., as first reported by Happy Punch. 'Gold Blooded' has a 12-2 professional record, mostly having competed up at heavyweight.

Rahman Jr. famously was slated to face Jake Paul last year, but the fight was canceled due to weight issues. However, if Danis pulls out, he'll finally get his chance to clash with a Paul.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo BREAKING: Hasim Rahman Jr. is confirmed as the official backup opponent for Logan Paul if Dillon Danis pulls out pic.twitter.com/MOtGitkTbU

Logan Paul reveals special contract clause for Dillon Danis fight

Logan Paul really wants to make sure that Dillon Danis shows up in October.

During a recent edition of the Impaulsive podcast, 'The Maverick' discussed the fight announcement. There, Paul admitted that he was also afraid that Danis might not show, but that he couldn't pass up on the offer.

However, the YouTuber also revealed that there's a special clause in their fight contract. According to Paul, if Danis pulls out without an acceptable reason, he can be fined up to $100,000 by Misfits Boxing.

The WWE superstar added that he feels confident that Dillon Danis will show because he doesn't have that much money. Discussing the special clause on his podcast, Logan Paul stated:

“That is my concern, I’m convinced he’s not going to show up. The clause is this. If he pulls out because of some sort of injury that he fakes, a doctor of our choosing has to verify the injury. If he indeed faking it, he has to pay $100,000. There is a pullout clause."