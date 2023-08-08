"I wouldn’t put them into boxing" - Tommy Fury lets it slip that he'd have preferred to have a son "to take to the gym"

Don't expect Tommy Fury and Molly Mae-Hague to enroll their daughter in boxing classes.

'TNT' is currently slated to face KSI in his return to the ring in October. Fresh off his win over Jake Paul in February, the former Love Island star is finally starting to come into his own. It's not easy to get out of the shadow of 'The Gypsy King' and the rest of his family.

Tommy Fury famously has his brother, Tyson, who is the WBC heavyweight champion. Cousin of fellow heavyweight contender, Hughie Fury. Even his father John was a former bare-knuckle boxer in his prime prior to his coaching days.

However, don't expect Tommy Fury's daughter to join the family in the gym anytime soon. 'At Home With The Furys' is a reality show providing a glimpse into the famed boxing family, set for release later this month. Recently, clips were released previewing the show.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury



‘At Home With The Furys’ 🥊



Premiering exclusively on the 16th August only on @netflix



A series that will pack a serious punch in your Netflix queue - A jaw dropping insight into the Fury kingdom so buckle up for a knockout show… pic.twitter.com/Uerq00dRb7 Welcome to our world @NetflixUK !‘At Home With The Furys’Premiering exclusively on the 16th August only on @netflixA series that will pack a serious punch in your Netflix queue - A jaw dropping insight into the Fury kingdom so buckle up for a knockout show… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

In one of the pre-release clips, Fury is seen telling his partner Molly Mae-Hague that he's not exactly a fan of their daughter boxing. While happily a father of a daughter, it seems that he would've left fighting for a son:

“Obviously it would have been ideal to have a boy to take to the gym...[Having a daughter is] not not ideal. But I wouldn’t put them into boxing to get punched in the face for a living.” (h/t Mirror)

Tommy Fury spars with brother Tyson Fury

Ahead of their returns to the ring, the Fury brothers are putting in work.

The fighting family is slated for a massive 2023, if all goes well. In February, 'TNT' scored a massive win over Jake Paul, handing the star the first loss of his career. Later, he was booked for a clash with KSI, slated for October.

The two will headline a pay-per-view clash from England, just weeks before 'The Gypsy King' returns. In Saudi Arabia the same month, the heavyweight champion will return to the ring to face Francis Ngannou.

Furthermore, their television show is slated for release later this month. With everything going on, Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury have decided to hit the gym. Recently, the brothers posted a video to social media of the two of them sparring.

In the video, the two stars are only throwing body shots. Still, it's clear that the Fury family is packing power, as fans can hear the loud shots in the video.