"You'll ruin your career" - Tyson Fury admits he was strictly against brother Tommy going on 'Love Island' 

If left up to Tyson Fury, his brother Tommy would have a much different life today.

'The Gypsy King' is currently one of the best boxers on the planet. Currently slated to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in October, Fury is one of the biggest stars of the sport. His brother Tommy Fury is the same, but for a much different reason.

'TNT' is currently undefeated, and ranked at cruiserweight. However, he's become a star but not purely for his boxing ability. He's become known for his rivalries with stars such as Jake Paul and KSI. It makes sense, as Tommy was somewhat of an influencer himself.

Tommy Fury was famously on the fifth season of the 'Love Island' reality show. Ultimately, that turned out to be a great decision, as he later found his partner, Molly-Mae Hague. The two famously had a daughter earlier this year, their first child.

However, that would've never happened if left up to Tyson Fury. In a recent interview with Metro, 'The Gypsy King' admitted:

"Yeah I was one of them [who told Tommy not to do it]. When the Love Island thing first come out, I said to Tommy, “Look, are you a boxer or do you want to be a TV person?' At the time he was just turned professional and I thought he’s gonna take 18 months to a year – like he did – away from his boxing career. And I wanted him to be a professional boxer, which he was."

Tyson Fury admits he was wrong about Tommy's stint on Love Island

Four years on, Tyson Fury can admit he was wrong about Tommy Fury and Love Island.

Ultimately, while 'TNT' is currently boxing names such as Jake Paul and KSI, his decision to be on the reality show paid off. Some have taken aim at Fury for lowering his level of competition as he's fighting YouTubers.

However, as Tyson Fury stated in an interview with Metro, it works out well for everyone. While he wanted his brother to initially focus on professional boxing, going on the show has raised his profile.

Furthermore, it's led to some high-paying opportunities as well. In the interview, Fury admitted he was wrong, stating:

"Well, it turned out to be, it was the best thing that could have happened to him because now he’s a professional boxer, but he’s also doing the influencing in boxing and all that. So he’s making 20 times the amount you could have done out of real boxing. So it’s fantastic for him and his family."