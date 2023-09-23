“Tommy Fury by KO” - KSI's lackluster sparring session before Prime Card main event disappoints fans

As the highly anticipated showdown between KSI and Tommy Fury draws near, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has shared a sparring session video to showcase his preparations. However, fans have expressed disappointment in what he had to show.

Scheduled to take place on October 14th in Manchester, England, the KSI vs. Tommy Fury bout has garnered significant attention from both casual fans and the combat sports community alike. Both fighters have been diligently training and engaging in sparring sessions to fine-tune their skills. Despite his efforts, some fans were left unimpressed by what they witnessed.

One fan, expressing their opinion, commented:

"Tommy Fury by KO."

This suggests that the KSI's performance in the video raised doubts amongst fans on his chances in the upcoming bout.

Another fan echoed a similar sentiment, writing:

"He will lose badly."

The reactions from fans highlight the intense scrutiny surrounding this high-profile boxing event. With both boxers aiming to put on a spectacular show, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter that will capture the attention of the combat sports world.

KSI opens up on his preparation for upcoming showdown with Tommy Fury

With the highly anticipated bout against Tommy Fury on the horizon, KSI has opened up about his preparations for the upcoming showdown. In an exclusive interview published on Misfits' YouTube channel, the boxer provided a glimpse into his training and fight strategy, sharing:

"I've watched [Fury and Paul's fight] many times, every angle on slo-mo, every stance, every little bit of detail that I need to know in order to beat Tommy Fury. Tommy has got some certain combinations that he likes doing that he's pretty good at, and we're looking out for that."

He continued, acknowledging Tommy Fury's strengths and tendencies, stating:

"Obviously, he's a big guy that likes to clinch, so we're going to be watching that and we're going to fight him. Just go in there and fight, go crazy, it's simple. I'm going to test that chin and I'm going to show him that my power is different from Jake Paul."

