“You’re a repeat offender” - Sidemen member Behzinga and his girlfriend get into heated argument over domestic roles on their podcast

Sidemen member and English YouTuber Ethan "Behzinga" found himself engaged in a heated disagreement with his girlfriend Faith during their latest Growing Paynes podcast episode. The pair, who have a child named Olive, have a history of holding contrasting viewpoints, and they assert that their banter is just a reflection of their dynamic relationship.

Nonetheless, fans expressed criticism of the pair when they brought their personal disagreements into the podcast. In a recent episode, they had a heated argument about their respective workload, with Ethan accusing Faith of being less diligent when it comes to household chores. He said:

"You’re a repeat offender."

Expand Tweet

Behzinga and Faith get into an argument over household responsibilities

English YouTuber and Sidemen member Behzinga and his girlfriend Faith have once more found themselves at odds as they exchanged heated remarks regarding their respective contributions to household tasks. In a recently surfaced clip, Behzinga said:

"In the last two weeks or so, there has been an unfair shift on what we do."

Faith, being a mother, said:

"You have two jobs - you do the dishwasher and you do the bins."

She added:

"You watch me, all morning do f**king seven loads of washing, then I put everything away, each night I cook dinner for you, I cook dinner for me, I cook dinner for Olive and then I feed Olive and I take Olive straight to the bath, give Olive a bath, I put her to bed, by the time I've come back, you're sitting on the sofa scratching on your b*lls..."

Behzinga, however, wasn't quite in agreement and responded:

"You will do it again (mistake). You're a repeat offender. Like the f**king tea bags in the sink, you're a repeat offender. Even if I do it (household work), I don't get a thank you for doing it and you'll just do it again."

Here's what the fans said

Naturally, their disputes have become a regular feature of their podcast, even though they continue to insist that it's all in good-natured banter. Reacting to the latest clip, fans said:

Fans critical of their podcast (Image via Twitter/X)

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time they've engaged in a personal disagreement. Recently, the two also had a difference of opinion about Faith adopting Ethan's family name, with her expressing a desire to retain her surname after marriage.