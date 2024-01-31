The Sidemen Story: Where to watch, release date, and more explored

The premier YouTube group from the UK, The Sidemen, is gearing up to unveil their latest and most ambitious project yet - The Sidemen Story, a documentary film set to premiere on the popular streaming service Netflix. This will chronicle the journey of how seven gamers transformed into household names and gained widespread recognition in mainstream culture.

For those unfamiliar, The Sidemen is a collective of seven YouTube personalities based in the UK. The group comprises YouTubers JJ "KSI," Harry "WroetoShaw," Simon "Miniminter," Vikram "Vikkstar123," Ethan "Behzinga," Josh "Zerkaa," and Tobi "TBJZL."

When will The Sidemen Story be available to watch?

The Sidemen have announced their next major project, The Sidemen Story, a Netflix documentary. This news was unveiled yesterday, January 30, 2024. The documentary is scheduled for release on February 14, 2024.

Additionally, a brief teaser for the project has been uploaded to the official Netflix UK and Ireland page on X.com. Judging from the teaser, it appears that the documentary will have an exclusive release on that platform. The post read:

"The Sidemen Story - a deeply personal new documentary film with unprecedented access to Europe’s biggest YouTube collective – comes to @NetflixUK on 14 Feb."

What is The Sidemen Story about?

As previously mentioned, The Sidemen Story will trace the ascension of the group's members, who linked to not only form one of the most prominent collectives in the realm of content creation but also create a massive business empire.

According to Netflix's caption, the narrative will also delve into the personal aspects of their journeys, featuring each member seated in front of the camera, sharing their individual stories.

Who is the director of The Sidemen Story?

Luke Hyams, the man behind the new Sidemen film (Image via Linkedin.com)

The Sidemen Story is directed by Luke Hyams, who previously served as the Head of Originals for YouTube EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). According to his IMDb page, Hyams has previously worked on projects such as "Dubplate Drama" (2005), "KateModern" (2007), and "Bitchcraft" (2013).

The director has also provided a statement regarding the upcoming project, stating (transcript via filmfreeway.com):

"Given unprecedented access to the Sidemen and their world for the past year, we have crafted a documentary that gives an insight into who the individual members are as peoples as well as the personal challenges they have faced as a result of their meteoric success."

He also added:

"Opening up for the first time for this doc, we learn from the Sidemen themselves about how online trolls, anxiety, racism and the attempted s*icide of one of their members, have tested their friendship and taught them valuable lessons other young people can learn from."

Who will feature in The Sidemen Story?

The Sidemen Story is also expected to include appearances from well-known figures associated with The Sidemen group. In a brief minute-long clip on the Netflix UK platform, YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul can be seen addressing the camera, presumably sharing his views.

Another notable figure featured in the clip is the group manager, Jordan Schwarzenberger, who briefly addresses the camera, discussing the immense online following of the group.

Note: The Sidemen Story should not be mistaken for The Sidemen Show. The latter was a YouTube series released in 2018.