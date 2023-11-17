Which brands do The Sidemen own? YouTube group's business portfolio explored

Popular UK-based YouTube group The Sidemen marked a decade of their journey recently. Originating as a group of seven teenagers playing games, they have evolved over the years into more than just content creators. They have successfully positioned themselves as a brand encompassing commercial ventures and lifestyle elements.

The group currently stands as the largest YouTube collective in the UK. Their main channel alone boasts an impressive subscriber count of over 20.4 million, and when aggregated, all their channels soar to over 100 million subscribers.

What are the brands that are run by The Sidemen?

Over a decade, the group has not only expanded its fan base through its content but has also made significant strides in branding. Here are some of the top brands they currently manage:

Sidemen Clothing Line

One of their initial ventures was into the fashion industry (Sidemen Clothing Ltd.). The Sidemen have been running their clothing line for several years, consistently introducing new products each year. Additionally, they have successfully formed partnerships with renowned companies, including the likes of Hot Wheels:

The group has its own clothing brand (Image via sidemenclothing.com)

Clothing store in Bluewater Mall

The Sidemen has expanded its reach by recently inaugurating its clothing and merchandise store in London's Bluewater Mall. Here is a snippet of what the store looks like from the inside:

Sides and XIX Vodka

Expanding beyond apparel and accessories, the group made a foray into the food and beverage industry with the launch of "Sides" in 2021 (operated by Sidemen Entertainment Ltd). This venture offers a diverse range of burgers, fries, and dips:

The group has its own F&B brand (Image via Sides)

Physical stores are now available as well (Image via Sides)

The group has extended its entrepreneurial endeavors into the alcohol industry with its brand, XIX Vodka. Recently, they introduced flavored cans to their alcoholic beverage lineup as well.

XIX Premium Vodka (Image via xixvodka.com)

SIDE PLUS (Side +)

The Sidemen have also ventured into the realm of exclusive content with Side Plus or Side+, a membership-only streaming service they created. This platform offers fans access to exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, additional content like podcast episodes (Sidecast), and various mini-shows.

Side+ content available for members (Image via sideplus.com)

Fans can watch BTS footage (Image via sideplus.com)

Sidecards

The Sidemen universe expanded with the introduction of their trading cards - Sidecards (partnered with Topps). Launched by the group in August 2022, these card sets feature exclusive and special cards, with some even bearing autographs from the members. These are also eligible for PSA grading.

The group also has its own card brand (Image via sidecards.com)

It's noteworthy that nearly all of the Sidemen members have pursued individual ventures as well. For instance, KSI collaborates with Logan Paul on Prime Hydration, while Vikkstar123 has ventured into the eyewear industry with his company CIRCULR.