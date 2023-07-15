Sidemen's new store shuts down entire shopping mall after fans storm in, KSI shares footage

UK-based YouTube group The Sidemen, one of Europe's biggest content creator groups, recently opened their clothing and merchandise store in London's Bluewater Mall. The grand opening drew such a massive crowd that it nearly overwhelmed the entire building. Videos of the excessive rush were pictured and shared by JJ "KSI," the group's most subscribed YouTuber.

Opening a clothing store for a YouTube group is rare, although it is not the first business venture for the UK-based YouTube collective.

"Actually surreal" - Sidemen members react to their own clothing store in London

With an impressive viewer base of over 20 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, The Sidemen command one of the largest audiences in Europe. Consequently, when the group announced the opening of their own stores, fans eagerly flocked to catch a glimpse.

On the opening day (July 15), some of the members themselves, including KSI and Harry "W2S", took charge of hosting the event. Their presence added an extra level of excitement and engagement for fans who had gathered to witness the store's launch.

Fellow member and Twitch streamer Josh "Zerkaa" shared a nostalgic tweet about visiting the mall during his school days, now expressing pride as the owner of a store in that same mall. He posted:

"Actually surreal that we’re launching a @SidemenClothing store at Bluewater tomorrow. Used to go there on the bus pretty much every week back when I was at school and now we’ll have our own store there! If you’re local, go give it a visit!"

𝙅𝙊𝙎𝙃 𝙕𝙀𝙍𝙆𝙀𝙍 @ZerkaaHD



Used to go there on the bus pretty much every week back when I was at school and now we’ll have our own store there!



If you're local, go give it a visit!

The pictures clearly indicate that the crowd of fans gathered outside the store, creating a significant presence and excitement around The Sidemen's new venture. Here are some of the snaps:

"This is insane" - Community reacts as pictures of fans flocking outside the store go viral

Pictures of the group managing to shut down the entire building quickly gathered steam. Here are some of the notable replies made on Twitter:

As mentioned, the group has successfully explored various avenues beyond its YouTube channel. One such venture is its fast-food company named "Sides" and its ownership of XIX Vodka, a liquor company. KSI himself has other businesses, such as co-owning a hydration drinks company called "Prime" with fellow YouTuber Logan Paul.

