“Cooked him” - KSI’s “hilarious” parody of Tommy Fury’s injury triggers fan frenzy on social media

KSI recently claimed that he has been dealing with toothache for nearly a decade, although fans suspect he might be mocking Tommy Fury.

Last week, Fury revealed that he underwent surgery for an injury he had put off addressing for a prolonged period. The 24-year-old Brit admitted to enduring intense pain, which had prevented him from utilizing his right hand in boxing matches.

In his social media post, 'TNT' also noted that he primarily trained with his left hand while preparing for the KSI bout.

KSI posted on Instagram stories on Tuesday (Jan. 30), revealing details about his surgery, which closely mirrored Fury's announcement:

"Since 2015, I have been dealing with a toothache that I've never spoken about/shared online. This morning, I underwent surgery I've been putting off for years as I know this is the only way my tooth will heal and that I can move forward with my boxing career."

However, fans are convinced that the YouTuber-turned-boxer is taunting Fury, prompting various reactions.

"This is just sad coming from KSI😂"

"Cooked him."

"Hilarious."

"KSI trolling himself, he lost to a guy with a broken hand."

'The Nightmare' experienced his first defeat through a disputed unanimous decision against Fury last October. He then filed an appeal to overturn the outcome.

Initially announced as a split-decision triumph for 'TNT,' the result was later corrected to a unanimous decision due to a scoring mistake by one of the judges. Despite KSI's efforts to challenge the decision, the PBA rejected his appeal last month.

Tommy Fury voices dismay over KSI's appeal controversy

Tommy Fury rebuked KSI following the PBA's ruling to uphold his close win against 'The Nightmare.'

During an interview with Sport Bible last month, Fury said:

"He's in the dustbin. I hate him. KSI's in the bin. How are you enjoying that loss, KSI? Rejected the appeal. As the only man I've ever known in boxing history to appeal a loss. You lost fair and square, mate. Deal with it, get back on YouTube, and do your thing."

He added:

"And pay my dad the 250 grand as well, you cheapskate... Listen, if you're about that Mr. Money, paychecks and all that, Misfits, whatever you want, pay game. 250 grand. It's nothing for you. Pay up. Sore loser. Kicking billboards. What an idiot."

