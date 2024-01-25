"I trained solely with my left hand" - Tommy Fury undergoes surgery for long-overdue injury after fighting KSI with one good arm

Tommy Fury has recently disclosed that he underwent surgery following a four-year struggle with a hand injury.

Fury recently shared on Instagram from his hospital bed that he has undergone long-awaited surgery for an injury he had been delaying for years. The 24-year-old Brit also disclosed experiencing severe pain, leading him to refrain from using his right hand in boxing matches. He wrote:

"Since 2019 I have been dealing with a hand injury that I’ve never spoken about/shared online. Since my third professional fight, I have been trying to manage this injury, training and fighting through extreme pain which led me to often not being able to use my right hand at all."

'TNT' further mentioned that he exclusively trained with his left hand during his fight camp for the KSI bout. However, he expressed eagerness to return to training and resume his career now that the surgery is complete:

"For the last four weeks of my last camp, I trained solely with my left hand until fight night. I’m excited for my recovery journey and so ready to be back feeling and giving 100% in 2024."

Despite grappling with the injury since his swift victory over Przemyslaw Binienda in around 60 seconds during his third professional bout in 2019, 'TNT' remains undefeated in his career and currently boasts a 10-0 record.

Fury is coming off a contentious unanimous decision victory against KSI last October, preceded by a split decision win over Jake Paul earlier in the year.

Tommy Fury expresses frustration with KSI's appeal controversy

Tommy Fury criticized KSI in response to the PBA's decision to uphold his narrow victory against the YouTuber-turned-boxer last month.

During an interview with Sport Bible, Fury stated:

"He's in the dustbin. I hate him. KSI's in the bin. How are you enjoying that loss? KSI, rejected the appeal. As the only man I've ever known in boxing history to appeal a loss. You lost fair and square, mate. Deal with it, get back on YouTube, and do your thing."

He added:

"And pay my dad the 250 grand as well, you cheapskate... Listen, if you're about that Mr. Money, paychecks and all that, Misfits, whatever you want, pay game. 250 grand. It's nothing for you. Pay up. Sore loser. Kicking billboards. What an idiot."

'The Nightmare' lodged an appeal to reverse the decision after his loss in October 2023. Initially declared as a split-decision victory for Fury, the result was later amended to a unanimous decision due to a scoring error by one of the judges. Despite KSI's attempts to contest the outcome, the PBA dismissed his appeal last month.

