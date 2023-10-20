KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) appears to be still grappling with the aftermath of his recent loss to Tommy Fury.

Fury clinched a close win over the YouTuber-turned-boxer through a majority decision in the main event of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card in Manchester last weekend.

Following an unexpectedly competitive bout, the fight's outcome was marked by a judge scoring it as a draw with a 57-57 score, whereas the remaining two judges favored Fury with a 57-56 score. 'The Nightmare' did not take kindly to this decision and, after the fight, voiced his discontent by deeming it a "robbery." He immediately announced that he would appeal the ruling.

Following confirmation from KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, it was revealed that their legal counsel had informed the PBA (the commission responsible for sanctioning the fight) of their intention to submit a formal appeal. Recent reports from combat sports journalist Michael Benson indicate that the 30-year-old Briti has formally lodged his appeal regarding the loss to Tommy Fury.

Expand Tweet

KSI's actions triggered a diverse range of responses from fans.

One fan wrote:

"What a fu*king baby lmao"

Another wrote:

"Does it even matter? That moment was taken away in the ring"

Check out some more reactions below:

"@PBABoxing the whole world knows Tommy fury won"

"Embarrassing behaviour"

"Should have just took him loss like a man tbh, would have set a good example for all the kids"

"Should he overturned. A draw is probably the right outcome"

"He was beaten with ease 4-2 possibly 5-1"

"It's play-fighting. Enough already."

"How do you appeal a UD loss??"

Credits: @MichaelBensonn on X

KSI tackles judges following his contentious boxing loss against Tommy Fury

KSI expressed his strong displeasure with the judges' decision after his contentious defeat against Tommy Fury. 'The Nightmare' was livid about the outcome, firmly convinced he had performed well enough to secure the win. Video footage shows the British YouTuber approaching one of the ringside judges with outstretched arms, exclaiming, "He landed no jabs."

Even Jeff Levin, the manager of Logan Paul, who happens to be a friend and business partner of 'The Nightmare,' joined in, addressing the judge and remarking, "He should feel disgraceful."

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet