Did Tommy Fury vs. KSI result get overturned? Major scorecard faux pas corrected hours after decision

The recently concluded KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing clash garnered significant attention for its controversial majority decision rather than the actual fight living up to the pre-fight hype. While KSI displayed strong determination to contest the decision in an effort to overturn it formally, recent developments may have thrown a spanner in the works for his plans.

It has now come to light that the outcome of the KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight has been modified due to one judge's reported scoring error. KSI managed to hold his own against Fury across all six rounds, and many believed he had done enough to secure a victory, particularly considering the point deduction Fury received earlier due to fouls.

However, when the scores were announced, Tommy Fury was declared the winner by a majority decision. One judge called it a draw, while the other two judges scored in favor of Fury.

Tommy Fury's victory over KSI has now been corrected to a unanimous decision, as one judge had inaccurately added up the rounds. Initially, the judge had announced a score of 57-57, but the correct score was 57-56 in favor of Fury, aligning with the other two judges.

Consequently, Tommy Fury's victory is even more conclusive for the undefeated boxing star, who claimed in the post-fight interview that he wants to move on to bigger challenges. Meanwhile, KSI expressed his belief that he should have won, both in the ring and upon reviewing the fight. He doubled down on his stance, stating that he felt he had achieved his goals regardless of the outcome.

Boxing analyst Carl Froch blasts Tommy Fury vs. KSI bout and calls for it to be overturned as a draw

Former professional boxer Carl Froch didn't mince words when critiquing the crossover boxing match between Tommy Fury and social media sensation KSI.

After six rounds of action, Tommy Fury emerged as the winner with scores of 57-57, 57-56, and 57-56 (now overturned to unanimous decision). However, Froch found the bout lackluster, with most of the fight consisting of clinches.

Froch expressed his disbelief at the heated debate that followed, considering that neither fighter took any risks during the fight. Speaking about the fight on his YouTube channel, Froch claimed:

"The fight was absolutely f**king diabolical, it was cr*p, probably the worst fight I've ever seen... It's cringey to watch, Like, what are these two guys doing? It's appalling. Everyone agrees how sh*t it was."

Froch added:

"And then they've got the audacity at the end to have an argument. You've just had six rounds to hit each other, and you stood and held each other, now you want to have a f**king argument? I don't think anybody should've won; it should've been a draw."

Catch Froch's comments below (from 4:10):