"Watching it back, I feel like I should have won" - KSI breaks silence after controversial loss against Tommy Fury

KSI took on Tommy Fury in the main event of MF & DAZN: X Series 10 held at the AO Arena, Manchester, this weekend.

The clash was much anticipated after months of back-and-forth between the pair, and the fight was a competitive bout throughout.

Fury was awarded a majority decision, 57-57, 57-56 and 57-56 on the judges' scorecards. However, KSI was far from happy with the verdict and took to the microphone after the fight to claim that the judges had robbed him of a victory.

'The Nightmare' has finally released a statement following his defeat to Tommy Fury, where he reiterated his belief that he had won the fight.

He wrote:

"Appreciate all the kind messages from everyone. In the ring and watching it back I feel like I should have won. Either way I feel like I accomplished what I wanted to in the end. This little untalented nerd was able go toe to toe with a professional boxer. Use me as the living proof that hard work and self-belief can get you anywhere in this life."

See the post below:

Calls of a robbery did not only come from KSI as several other influencers supported his claim.

But despite losing the fight, the YouTuber turned boxer showed that he could be competitive with someone who had spent far more time on the craft. In some ways, one could argue that KSI won more than he lost.

At this stage, it isn't clear whether the pair will have a rematch or not, but Fury did express his disinterest in facing off against influencers in the boxing ring.