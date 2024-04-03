Sidemen's Behzinga gets engaged to the mother of his child and girlfriend of three years Faith Kelly

Sidemen member Ethan Payne, aka Behzinga, is engaged to Faith Kelly. The couple have been together since 2021, and they welcomed a child named Hope back in 2022. Kelly announced the engagement on Instagram. She shared a picture of the ring given to her by the popular YouTuber and tagged him in the post.

Back in September 2023, it was revealed that marriage between the two was put on the back burner due to Kelly's insistence on not taking her partner's surname after marriage, instead opting to hyphenate their last names.

However, it seems that the issue is now resolved as Kelly revealed their engagement in the post with the caption:

"Easiest, Yes, ever"

Behzinga's engagement with Faith Kelly comes months after alleged infidelity rumor

Behzinga is one of the founding members of the popular YouTube group Sidemen, which was formed in 2013. Sidemen is now arguably the most well-known content creator brand in Britain and beyond.

The content creator was ranked 31st in a list of the most influential online figures by Sunday Times in 2019. Since then, he has become even more popular. His main YouTube channel currently has close to five million subscribers, boasting more than 479 million aggregated views. He also has a secondary channel, which has over two million subscribers.

Behzinga and Faith Kelly have been together since 2021, and the two revealed their engagement on April 3, 2024. The news comes months after a rumor about the streamer's alleged infidelity went viral on social media, with Kelly releasing a short video claiming that he had blocked her.

However, it turns out that the cheating scandal was fabricated by the couple to generate buzz for a music video, which was released shortly thereafter. The promo ruffled a lot of feathers, with netizens calling them out for it.