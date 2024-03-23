What does XIX mean for Sidemen? Significance and more

The Sidemen is one of the most popular YouTube groups created back in 2013 with seven British-based content creators including KSI, Zerkaa, Miniminter, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, and W2S. The seven members are known for collaborating on regular videos on YouTube, with individuals also finding critical success in other fields.

The Sidemen banner, which has evolved into their brand logo, prominently features the Roman numerals "XIX" below the name. The number, 19 in the Indo-Arabic numeric system, is a not-so-subtle nod to the date of the creation of the group which was officially formed on October 19, 2013.

The XIX has remained on the banner ever since that day, appearing on their branded merchandize and other affiliated businesses as well. Incidentally, the group has a club in FIFA (Now EA FC) which is also titled XIX, along with their branded XIX Vodka, indicating the significance of the date for the members.

The history of Sidemen's formation and the significance of XIX on their logo

While content creator duos and trios have been a thing for quite some time, Sidemen is hands-down one of the first groups in the industry to reach the heights they have, giving rise to several others, including the likes of Beta Squad.

As mentioned, the group officially formed on the date 19 October 2013, but some of the members had known each other for years prior. The roots of the origin of the collective can be traced to Simon "Miniminter" and Olajide "KSI" who had been friends since 2005.

The two would end up collaborating with Josh "Zerkaa" in 2012, and Josh's school friend Tobi "TBJZL." The story goes that the four of them would then invite Ethan "Behzinga" to join the group in 2013 after watching his streams, and these five would be known as "The Orginal Five" in retrospect.

Vikram "Vikkstar123" will come into the picture after a few months, and on October 19 (again signifying the importance of XIX in the logo) the group was formally formed with Harry "W2S" coming into the picture after collaborating with the rest in 2014. Benzinga is credited with having come up with the name Sidemen, and it is essentially a reference to the popular slang "sideman," which is used to refer to the unimportant person in a group or a helper.

The term has its roots in an orchestra or any theatrical production to talk about the background or supporting characters. As the story goes, that was the inspiration for the naming, with Miniminter considered to be the sideman to KSI and TBJZL the sideman to Zerkaa.

The Sidemen have become synonymous with YouTube success in the UK and beyond, garnering millions of fans from all over the world. They also frequently collaborate with content creators from other parts of the world, with US Twitch and YouTube streamers Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed recently making an appearance on their weekly Sunday episodes.